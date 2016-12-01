Twitter is dropping support for its native Mac app, so we went on the hunt for modern alternatives. Turns out you have two choices.
YouTube TV App Now Available on Apple TV
That didn’t take long: less than a day after announcing YouTube TV was coming to Apple TV the app is already available for download.
FaceRig is the Animoji You Wish Apple Made
Animoji on the iPhone X is pretty cool, but with just a handful of emoji faces to choose from it feels a little limited—plus it works only in the Messages app. FaceRig is an app that fixes those problems by giving you loads of characters to choose from, and you can unlock more through credits you earn by using the app. It uses the iPhone X’s facial tracking feature to do its magic, plus you can record videos to share with friends. You can choose from characters that animate in sync with your movement, or masks that overlay your face. FaceRig is free, and it’s already eating up too much of my time.
How to Find Your Art Doppelgänger with the Google Arts & Culture App
Here’s how to use the Google Arts & Culture app to find your museum portrait doppelgänger.
Erasing Your Face is the Creepiest iPhone X Camera Trick So Far
Mapping your face for Animoji is a pretty cool use for the iPhone X front-facing TrueDepth camera, but making your face disappear completely? That’s creepy, a little cool, and exactly what app developer Kazuya Noshiro did. He made an app that cuts out your face while leaving your eyes and mouth behind. It tracks your face in real time so whatever is behind you is always visible, and it’s pretty impressive if not a little unsettling. He hasn’t released his app, but you can see it in action on his Twitter feed.
iPhoneXで顔だけ光学迷彩っぽくなるやつできた pic.twitter.com/aPXJcHi8Y4
— のしぷ (@noshipu) December 27, 2017
Amazon Prime Video Most Downloaded Apple TV App Ever
Amazon Prime Video is the most downloaded Apple TV app ever, and it took only seven days to take that top spot.
MarsEdit 4 Beefs Up WordPress Support, More
Bloggers rejoice! MarsEdit 4 was released this week, only seven years after its last major update.
Amazon Promises Prime Apple TV App Still Coming this Year
Apple TV will get the Amazon Prime app before the end of the year, according to the online retailer’s PR department.
Marco Arment's Forecast is a Mac Podcast Encoding App Designed by and for Podcasters
If you’re looking for a way to streamline your podcast production workflow, well known Mac developer Marco Arment may have just what you need. His Forecast app handles the tedious parts of podcast production like adding show titles and graphics, filling in show length and file size, and entering chapter points. It can also spread MP3 encoding across all of your Mac’s processors, making the whole process even faster. His app has been in use privately for two years and now it’s available as a public beta. Forecast is free and you can show your support my mentioning the app on your show, or buy an ad. You can download Forecast at the Overcast website.
Apple Support App Gets New Discover Section with Device Tutorials
Apple updated its Apple Support app for the iPhone this week, adding in a new Discover section with tips for your devices and a redesigned interface.
YouTube App Update Fixes iPhone Battery Drain Issue
YouTube released an app update on Monday that reportedly fixes the Succubus-level battery draining issue many iPhone owners have experienced.
Here are Some Apps that Are (or Maybe Aren't) macOS High Sierra Compatible
Before upgrading to macOS High Sierra it’s a good idea to see if the apps you rely on are compatible. Check out TMO’s list of some popular apps and how they hold up under Apple’s latest operating system.
What You Need to Know to Watch the August 21 Solar Eclipse
August 21, 2017, is the first time in almost 100 years a total solar eclipse will be visible from coast to coast in the United States so The Mac Observer put together a guide with everything you need to know—including iPhone apps—to get the most out of the experience.
iOS 11 Contacts App Icon gets a Little Gender Flexibility
iOS 11 Developer Beta 4, and now Public Beta 3, changed the Contacts icon from a notebook with the silhouette of a man to a man and a woman. That’s a subtle detail, but one that people are noticing. The tech world has a strong cis male bias—so much so that women, transgender, and anyone that doesn’t embrace the good-old-boys-club attitude are often ridiculed and harassed—that needs some serious shaking up, so sometimes those little things can be a big deal.
32-bit iPhone and iPad Apps Are on Death Row
Apple’s look-forward philosophy means 64-bit iPhone and iPad apps are the future and 32-bit apps are fading into the past. That means the day is coming where 32-bit apps that haven’t been updated to 64-bit will stop working, and if you don’t have a replacement app ready to go you’ll be out of luck.
Iconfactory Gets iPad Sketch Apps Right with Linea
The Iconfactory is jumping into the iPad sketch app market with its brand new Linea app, and based on our tests, it’s pretty cool. Linea is going for drawing and sketching, not digital painting, and it has the right tool set for the job. It comes with four pen tips an dan eraser tool, support for five layers, blending and transparency modes, graph paper grids, and one of my favorite features: tap a swatch on the color palette to see several shades for that color. It also includes Apple Pencil support and offers pretty flexible image export options. Linea is priced at US$9.99, and it’s one of the few sketching apps that gets to stay on my iPad Pro.
Apple TV Apps Are About to get More Compelling Thanks to Less Restrictive File Sizes
Apple just raised the cap on Apple TV app sizes from 200MB up to 4GB, bringing them in line with iPhone and iPad apps. Apple told developers the change lets them give users a better overall experience. For end users, that means more immersive apps and potentially a step towards a 4K Apple TV.
Netflix DVD Subscribers Can Now Manage Their Queues With a New iOS App
Streaming video may be all the rage, but Netflix is still shipping DVDs and Blu-rays to more than 4 million customers. Now those physical disc hold-outs can manage their queues and keep up-to-date with new releases on the go with an iOS app.
The Big TV App Rant - TMO Daily Observations 2016-12-13
Apple released tvOS 10.1 and iOS 10.2 yesterday with the new TV app. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to explain why the app is too hobbled in its current state, and discuss what needs to change before it’s truly useful.
macOS Sierra: Launching Apps from Unidentified Developers
macOS Sierra wants to keep you safe from apps that might not have your best interests at heart, say like, ransomware that locks you out of your files until you pay out a couple bitcoin. But what about the apps Sierra won’t let you launch that you know are safe? There’s a fix for that once you know where to look.