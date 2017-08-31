The two biggest known new features in this release cycle are Messages on iCloud and Business Chat, and users will also find the gorgeous wallpaper included with iMac Pro.
Apple Seeds iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 4
The update continues testing with known new features.
Apple Seeds macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 Developer Beta 3
Apple Will Waive Developer Membership Fee for Some Nonprofits, Educational Institutions, Government Entities
This program is specifically for those organizations who only free apps on the App Store.
Apple Reminds Developers that Mac App Store Submissions Must Support 64-Bit Starting January 2018
Updates to existing apps have until June of 2018 to support 64-bit computing.
Apple Seeds macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Developer Beta 6
This development cycle for macOS High Sierra is a bug fix and performance-centric update, with the only known new features being Mac App Store improvements.
This is the second developer beta this week, as Apple works on a Now Playing control for Apple TV in Control Center, a bug fix for Calculator, and Apple Pay Cash.
Apple Seeds tvOS 11.2 Developer Beta 5
This tvOS release cycle adds a developer API called AVDisplayManager for automatic display mode switching, and it brings back support for the Unwatched category in Home Sharing.
Included in this release cycle is a Now Playing control for Apple TV in Control Center, a bug fix for Calculator, and Apple Pay Cash.
Apple Accelerates macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Cycle with Release of Developer Beta 4
This marks an acceleration of the release cycle, which in the past has meant Apple is nearing release.
Apple Seeds watchOS 4.2 Developer Beta 3
No feature changes have been announced with this release, making it a bug fix and improvement cycle that also keeps up with iOS 11.2 DB3, macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 DB3, and tvOS 11.2 DB3.
Apple Seeds macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Developer Beta 3
macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Developer Beta 3 is a bug fix and performance-centric update in the Apple Developer Connection.
No feature changes have been announced with this release, making it a bug fix and improvement cycle that also keeps up with iOS 11.2 DB2, macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 DB2, and tvOS 11.2 DB2.
This tvOS release cycle adds an developer API called AVDisplayManager for automatic display mode switching and support for the Unwatched category in Home Sharing.
Apple Seeds iOS 11.2 Developer Beta 2
Included in this release cycle is a Now Playing control for Apple TV in Control Center, as well as a bug fix for Calculator.
No new features have as yet surfaced on the 10.3.2 release cycle, suggesting its a bug fix and performance-centric update.
Apple Seeds 'Golden Master' Candidate for macOS High Sierra 10.13
Unless a significant issue is found, macOS High Sierra 10.13 GM candidate (17A362a) will likely be the last release before the September 25th launch.
Apple Releases iOS 11 Developer Beta 10 and iOS 11 Public Beta 9
Both releases are likely golden master candidates, though Apple hasn’t specifically stated that.
Apple Seeds macOS High Sierra Developer Beta 9 Build (17A360a)
Friday’s release accelerates an already accelerated release cycle, as the last round of developer betas hit just four days ago.
Apple Seeds tvOS 11 Developer Beta 9 (15J5378a)
Thursday’s release accelerates an already accelerated release cycle, as the last developer beta for tvOS 11 hit on Monday of this week.