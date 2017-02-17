It’s always good to hear the origin story, but you shouldn’t be worried about this leak.
HomePod Leak Contains iPhone 8 Details and Audio Files
New iPhone 8 details are emerging, and they have been found within the HomePod firmware update, which also includes audio files that have been posted to YouTube.
iPhone Prototypes Must Be Carried In A Special Case
Whenever Apple tests new iPhone prototypes, they must be used in real world conditions. But how do you test a prototype in public and still keep it secret? By using a special stealth case. MacRumors got its hands on photos of a special case that Apple uses.