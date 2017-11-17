The biggest news from the event was an indication Apple would not give shareholders a special dividend.
Sutherland Springs Shooting iPhone Warrant, Apple Park Visitor Center - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-20
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the iPhone search warrant in the Sutherland Springs mass shooting, plus Bryan visits the new Apple Park Visitor Center.
Photos and Thoughts from Opening Day at Apple Park Visitor Center
Bryan Chaffin stopped by the Apple Park Visitor Center, took some pics, bought a shirt, and talked to folks on opening day. Here are some of those photos and thoughts on this delightful place.
Here Are All the Apple-Branded Clothes You Can Buy at Apple Park Visitor Center
Here’s a look at the Apple-branded merchandise you can get at the company’s new Apple Park Visitor Center.