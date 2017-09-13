UnitedHealthcare shared the news yesterday at HIMSS, which is a health conference in Las Vegas.
Will the Cellular Apple Watch Cause Cancer?
John Kheit ponders that if cellular Apple Watches are always left always on, that there is a fair chance at some point people will determine that cellular Apple Watches cause cancer.
New Apple Watch Reboot Issue Caused by Hospital Equipment
A message thread in Apple’s official forums suggest this has been happening since October.
How to Compare Apple Watches to Get The Best Model For You
There are four different Apple Watches, and if you’re buying one for the first time, or upgrading to a new model, it’s kind of confusing to figure out.
Apple Has 4 New Commercials for Apple Watch S3 as the 'Gift of Go'
Two of them feature the cellular abilities of Apple Watch Series GPS + Cellular, while one demonstrates workouts. The fourth shows Apple Watch’s ability to go in a pool.
Siri's Voice Missing from Your Apple Watch Series 3? Here's How to Get it Back
If Siri isn’t talking to you on your Apple Watch Series 3 she may not be giving you the cold shoulder; she may have lost her voice. Literally. Here’s how to get it back.
iPhone X, Apple Watch Series 3 Named TIME Gadgets of the Year
TIME’s top gadgets of 2017 list is out and the iPhone X along with Apple Watch Series 3 made the cut.
John Hancock Life Insurance Customers can get Apple Watch Series 3 for $25
According to the stipulations, as long as you exercise regularly for two years, you can keep the watch for free. If you don’t exercise, members will have to pay it off in installments.
China Shuts Down Apple Watch LTE Support Over Tracking Concerns
China shut down LTE support for Apple Watch Series 3, and it’s likely over fears the smartwatch will be used to by other governments to track its citizens.
Apple's iTunes Decisions, Apple Music Plans, the Need for LTE, More - ACM 431
In Episode 431, Bryan and Jeff dig into four topics, and they didn’t even run late. They discuss Apple’s App Store-ectomy from iTunes, Jimmy Iovine’s plans for Apple Music, FM radios in our iPhones, and whether or not Jeff is going to regret not getting LTE in his new Apple Watch Series 3.
Apple Watch gets LTE Connectivity Fix with watchOS 4.0.1 Update
Apple released watchOS 4.0.1 on Wednesday with a fix for a problem where some Apple Watch Series 3 models with cellular connectivity support were connecting to unauthenticated public Wi-Fi networks.
iFixit Apple Watch Series 3 Finds LTE with Series 2 Guts
Turns out a lot of what’s inside an Apple Watch Series 3 is pretty much the same as what’s in an Apple Watch Series 2.
Setting Up Your New iPhone and Apple Watch, Terminal Tinkering Debut - TMO Daily Observations 2017-09-22
Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to share their tips on making the transition to your new iPhone and Apple Watch, plus Mr. B tells us about his new Terminal Tinkering podcast.
LTE Apple Watch Has Problems, And We're Just Finding Out
Other things to keep in mind: the LTE Apple Watch won’t work with prepaid phone plans, and streaming Apple Music on the watch won’t be available until next month.
Here's How to See if Your iPhone 8 or Apple Watch Series 3 Has Already Shipped
Here’s how to use the UPS website to find your iPhone 8 or Apple Watch Series 3 tracking number before Apple gives it to you.
iPhone 8 and Apple Watch Pre-orders, macOS High Sierra GM - TMO Daily Observations 2017-09-15
Jeff Butts and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to talk about iPhone 8 and Apple Watch Series 3 pre-orders and whether or not they ordered any new kit, plus they look at the extra steps they needed to install macOS High Sierra GM.
iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3 Shipping Dates Start Slipping
If you’re hoping to pre-order an iPhone 8 or Apple Watch Series 3 for delivery next Friday you may be out of luck because ship dates are already slipping.
Apple Kicks Off iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3 Pre-orders
Break out your credit card because pre-orders for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and Apple Watch Series 3 have started.
Apple Store Goes Offline Ahead of iPhone 8, Apple Watch Series 3 Pre-orders
Apple’s online store changed to the “We’ll be back” message Thursday evening in preparation for Friday morning’s iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and Apple Watch Series 3 pre-orders.
The Steve Jobs Theater, iTunes Rant, iPhone X, and Apple Watch Series 3 - ACM 428
Apple’s new Steve Jobs Theater had its debut, and Bryan and Jeff talk about some of the amazing things we saw. They also spew some vitriol all over Apple’s decision to pull the App Store from iTunes, and discuss their favorite aspects of Apple Watch Series 3 and iPhone X.