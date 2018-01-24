Developers are hard at work exploring ARKit 1.5 in the iOS 11.3 beta and more of their demo videos are showing up online. We found some more on YouTube highlighting vertical plane detection and object recognition for a more immersive augmented reality experience.
New Apple AR Webpage Makes a Strong Statement About the Future
I think the company is making a strong statement about the future of augmented reality.
ARKit 1.5 Demos Showing Up Online
iOS 11.3 developer beta has been out for a few days and we’re seeing some ARKit 1.5 examples showing up on YouTube and Twitter.
App Store ARKit Enabled Apps Top 2,000
In the four months iOS 11 and its ARKit have been available, more than 2,000 apps using the augmented reality feature have been released on the App Store.
Apple Unveils iOS 11.3 - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-24
John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to look at the new feaetures in Apple’s iOS 11.3 update for the iPhone and iPad.