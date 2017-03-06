Another Apple I computer is going up for auction, according to BusinessInsider (via 9to5Mac). This one was gifted to its original owner—Adam Schoolsky—by his friends Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. It also includes an Apple I cassette interface card, a drawing from Apple cofounder Ron Wayne, and a prank flier made by Messrs. Schoolsky and Wozniak for the 1977 West Coast Computer Faire. All of those things makes this auction a little special from other Apple I auctions, but it will also be a charity auction by CharityBuzz, the folks who auction off those coffee dates with Apple execs. Proceeds benefit FAIRS, a nonprofit that develops amateur and emergency radio services in developing countries. CharityBuzz hasn’t listed the auction yet.