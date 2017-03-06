Pop Culture artist Andy Warhol’s Apple logo painting is up for auction and is expected to bring in somewhere between US$20,000 and $30,000. Woodshed Art Auctions is conducting the auction with live bidding starting at 5:30 PM eastern time on February 1st. For you art aficionados considering making a bid, the piece is 8×8-inches in a 16.5×16.5-inch frame, float mounted with archive corners, no adhesives, and in good condition. Early online bids are currently at $6,500, so now you know what you have to out bid.
You Can Buy Steve Jobs’s BMW Z8, or 400 iPhone Xs
Steve Jobs’s BMW Z8 has had three owners, and has an estimated value between US$300,000 and $400,000 — or, 400 iPhone Xs, as long as you’re not buying them off Ebay.
Apple I Originally Gifted by the Two Steves Going Up for Auction
Another Apple I computer is going up for auction, according to BusinessInsider (via 9to5Mac). This one was gifted to its original owner—Adam Schoolsky—by his friends Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. It also includes an Apple I cassette interface card, a drawing from Apple cofounder Ron Wayne, and a prank flier made by Messrs. Schoolsky and Wozniak for the 1977 West Coast Computer Faire. All of those things makes this auction a little special from other Apple I auctions, but it will also be a charity auction by CharityBuzz, the folks who auction off those coffee dates with Apple execs. Proceeds benefit FAIRS, a nonprofit that develops amateur and emergency radio services in developing countries. CharityBuzz hasn’t listed the auction yet.
Tim Cook Charity Auction with Lunch at Apple Park, Price Quickly Jumps to $65,000
Apple CEO Tim Cook is once again auctioning off a lunch date for charity, but this time that lunch will take place at Apple Park. While the auction closes on May 16th, 2017, it quickly jumped to $65,000 with six bids from four different rich bidders.
'Best-Preserved' Apple I Computer Up for Auction, Could Fetch $325,000
Team Breker announced this week that it had a Apple I computer up for auction. Not only is the device functioning, the auction house told The Telegraph UK it was “best-preserved example of an Apple-1 computer to appear on the market.”
Here’s Your Chance to Buy a Steve Jobs Autographed NexTWORLD Poster
Here’s your chance to get something autographed by Steve Jobs, but you’ll need to bring your wallet. An auction for a NeXTWORLD poster autographed by Steve Jobs currently has 31 bids and stands at US$11,000. The poster, which was autographed by Steve Jobs in 1992, is part of an online auction by RR Auction. Bidding ends on March 8th.