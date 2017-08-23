It’s an investment fund that puts its money in the cryptocurrencies supported by Coinbase, currently Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
Get Free Bitcoins from 64 Faucets That Pay
Bryan Chaffin explains how Bitcoin faucets work and which faucets you can trust to pay. [Update: Added new faucets, upgraded another, and testing two more. – Bryan]
Our Apple Management Suggestions, Converging macOS and iOS, Understanding Coinbase – ACM 442
So many topics, so little time! In this episode, Bryan and Jeff address a listener question asking about Apple’s management structure. they also discuss whether or not Apple plans to merge iOS and macOS, and the cap the show with a detailed exploration of the exploding world of cryptocurrency, especially Coinbase.
Rocky Debut for Bitcoin Cash on Coinbase/GDAX as Trading Set to Resume
After a debut fraught with problems, Bitcoin Cash trading resumed on Coinbase at some $4,329 Wednesday morning, quickly correcting closer to the rest of the BCH exchanges in the $3,300-$3,500 range.
Coinbase Adds Bitcoin Cash Wallet, GDAX Adds Bitcoin Cash Trading [Update]
The moves sent Bitcoin down and Bitcoin Cash up, as investors moved from one cryptocurrency to the other. [Updated with additional details on Bitcoin Cash trading.]
Blockchain.info Adds Support for Bitcoin Cash, Unlocks Bitcoin Cash Held Since August 1st
Starting today, Blockchain.info wallet users can store, exchange, and send Bitcoin Cash within those wallets.
Lava Lamp Love, Eclipse Disaster Preparedness, and the Bitcoin Fork - ACM 423
Lava Lamps are the bee’s knees. It is known. And in this episode, Bryan and Jeff discuss how they make the perfect random number generator. They also look at how eclipse watching is an excellent window into what would happen in a disaster, and discuss the Bitcoin fork that resulted in Bitcoin Cash being created.