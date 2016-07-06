Today’s Quick Tip is all about how to close tabs in Safari on your iPhone or iPad—without having to interact with each one individually. Yes, you can get rid of all of them at once, and it’s simple!
4 Tricks for Using Bookmarks Folders in Safari
For today’s Quick Tip, we’re going to cover some features of bookmarks folders in Safari on the Mac. Using a few handy-dandy shortcuts, you can open a bunch of your sites in new tabs or replace the existing ones! Just don’t do one thing when you meant to do the other, all right?
iOS: Long Press Icons For Safari Shortcuts
You might not know it, but Safari has some hidden shortcuts tucked behind some of the icons. This will let you perform certain actions a little faster. Safari shortcuts will save you plenty of time. Andrew tells us how he discovered these shortcuts by accident.
iOS: Turning Off Safari Suggestions
This Quick Tip is about turning off Safari Suggestions, those top results that’ll appear within Safari on your iPad or iPhone to offer you, say, App Store content based on your search. Find those as irritating as Melissa Holt does? Then let’s stop them!
Opera Reinvents the Web Browser with Neon for Mac and Windows
Opera thinks the current state of web browsers kind of sucks, and they’re pretty much right. Instead of just complaining, however, they developed a now browser concept where they can experiment with different interface ideas. They’re calling the browser Opera Neon, and it’s available for Mac and Windows users to try out. Neon does away with familiar elements like tabs in favor of bubbles that float at the edge of your display. Performance is a little slow right now, but it’s a concept platform and not a finished product. You can download Neon for free at the Opera website.
OS X: Using Safari’s "Open Page With" Feature
Safari’s got a hidden way to help you open a page in another browser you’ve got installed, and this feature’s really helpful for troubleshooting problems with websites. Melissa Holt’s gonna give us the rundown in today’s Quick Tip.
How to Clear Mac's Browser Cache: Chrome, Firefox and Safari
Sometimes it’s desirable to make sure one is looking at the very latest web pages, sometimes for casual use, often for news or development work. To do that means emptying the browser’s saved cache and reloading a fresh page. John shows how to do that for three popular browsers on the Mac.