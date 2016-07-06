4 Tricks for Using Bookmarks Folders in Safari

· · Quick Tip

For today’s Quick Tip, we’re going to cover some features of bookmarks folders in Safari on the Mac. Using a few handy-dandy shortcuts, you can open a bunch of your sites in new tabs or replace the existing ones! Just don’t do one thing when you meant to do the other, all right?

· · How-To

You might not know it, but Safari has some hidden shortcuts tucked behind some of the icons. This will let you perform certain actions a little faster. Safari shortcuts will save you plenty of time. Andrew tells us how he discovered these shortcuts by accident.

· · Quick Tip

This Quick Tip is about turning off Safari Suggestions, those top results that’ll appear within Safari on your iPad or iPhone to offer you, say, App Store content based on your search. Find those as irritating as Melissa Holt does? Then let’s stop them!

Opera Reinvents the Web Browser with Neon for Mac and Windows

· · Cool Stuff Found

Opera thinks the current state of web browsers kind of sucks, and they’re pretty much right. Instead of just complaining, however, they developed a now browser concept where they can experiment with different interface ideas. They’re calling the browser Opera Neon, and it’s available for Mac and Windows users to try out. Neon does away with familiar elements like tabs in favor of bubbles that float at the edge of your display. Performance is a little slow right now, but it’s a concept platform and not a finished product. You can download Neon for free at the Opera website.