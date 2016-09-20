The idea of having a voice assistant device in your home is already creepy for some people, and now it’s even worse because Amazon’s Alexa is spontaneously laughing.
Alexa's Creepy Laugh, Dropping Siri's 'Hey' - TMO Daily Observations 2018-03-08
John Martellaro and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to offer their take on Amazon Alexa’s creepy laughing bug, plus they weigh in on Jeff’s idea that it’s time to drop “Hey” from “Hey Siri.”
Apple Releases watchOS 4.2.3 Update with Telugu Character Bug Fix
Apple released watchOS 4.2.3 on Monday with a fix for a bug where specific characters from the Telugu alphabet could cause messaging apps to crash.
An APFS Bug in macOS High Sierra Can Cause Data Loss in Disk Images
However, they only affect certain disk images.
iOS 11 Telugu Text Bug, the Mac's Good Old Days of Snow Leopard - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-15
Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to explain the Telugu text bug in iOS 11, and they also look at what we’d miss out on if Apple took us back to the good old days of OS X Snow Leopard.
How to Fix the iOS 11 'IT' Autocorrect Bug
Is the iOS 11.1.2 “IT” autocorrect bug tripping you up? Here’s how to work around it until Apple gets a proper fix out.
YouTube App Update Fixes iPhone Battery Drain Issue
YouTube released an app update on Monday that reportedly fixes the Succubus-level battery draining issue many iPhone owners have experienced.
How to Delete the i-to-A Text Replacement Workaround
Now that iOS 11.1.1 is out with a fix for the annoying bug that changed “i” to “A” you don’t need the Text Replacement workaround I showed you earlier in the week. It’s easy to delete. Just follow along to see how.
Here's the Workaround for "i" Turning into "A" on Your iPhone [Update]
Lower case i changing to other characters when you type on your iPhone or iPad? Here’s the work around.
Rotting Apples: macOS Sierra PDF Bugs Get Worse in 10.12.2
PDF-related bugs have plagued macOS Sierra since its release last year, causing headaches for both users and developers. But while major bugs are nothing new for Apple’s operating system, developers are sounding a troubling alarm: things are getting even worse with the latest 10.12.2 update.
Apple Promises Fix for Lightning EarPods Controls Bug
Apple’s Lightning connector EarPods and Lightning to 3.5mm headphone adapter for the iPhone 7 have a bug that can temporarily leave you without remote controls. Luckily, Apple says a fix is on the way.