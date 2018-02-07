Can social media be “humane,” or is the push for addictive platforms just par for the course? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss The Center for Humane Technology’s push for reform. They also talk about Cardiogram’s ability to detect diabetes from Apple Watch activity data, and they talk about Apple’s penchant for avoiding dark and edgy content.
Cardiogram's DeepHeart Neural Net Can Detect Diabetes and Prediabetes with Apple Watch, Android Wear
The company said a study by its own researchers and researchers at the University of California San Francisco found DeepHeart could accurately identify diabetes with 85% accuracy using only heart rate and step count measurements.