Apple’s Carpool Karaoke: The Series is coming back for a second season on Apple Music.
Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and Lebron James on Halloween (Trailer)
Apple Music teased the Halloween episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden and Lebron James on Thursday. It’s a short teaser at just 31 seconds, with a glimpse at a buddy cop-style skit. This is one of just a couple of episodes in season one of the standalone adaptation of Carpool Karaoke that feature James Corden.
Apple Music Trailers for Carpool Karaoke with Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton, Tyrese and Ludacris
Apple Music released two new trailers on Tuesday for Carpool Karaoke. The first episode is with Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton, while the second is for Tyrese and Ludacris. The Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton trailer is a first in that comedian Chelsea Handler doesn’t seem like she can sing. Fortunately for her, Blake Shelton is on The Voice and can maybe teach her. Tyrese and Ludacris’s trailer focuses on songs from the 90s and looks fun. Both episodes are scheduled for release on Apple Music on October 3rd.
Apple Music Carpool Karaoke Teases Miley Cyrus Family
Apple has a new teaser video out for Carpool Karaoke. This one promotes an episode centered around Miley Cyrus, her father Billy Ray Cyrus, and the rest of their family. In addition to the family (of singers) singing pop tunes, they also do some dancing (in and out of a vehicle) and take a family photo. As with other episodes in the series, fans of the artists will dig it, while non-fans will meh it.
New Apple Music Carpool Karaoke Teasers for Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Ariana Grande, Seth McFarlane
Teasers hint at a Game of Thrones attraction cameo, as well as a past with a french horn.
Carpool Karaoke Brings Light Hearted Fun to Apple Music, but Not Much Else
Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke The Series finally premiered, and it’s a light hearted diversion Apple hopes will draw in new subscribers.
Apple Music Teases Carpool Karaoke Episodes with Metallica and Alicia Keys
Carpool Karaoke is Apple Music’s biggest bet yet on original video content, and it has been met with mixed criticism so far—the trailers, at least, are a lot of fun.
Carpool Karaoke, Apple's Fall Product Lineup - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-09
John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on last night’s Carpool Karaoke launch on Apple Music, plus John tells us how expensive this fall will be thanks to new Apple products.
Carpool Karaoke The Series Debute Hits Apple Music
After a handful of delays, Carpool Karaoke The Series has finally premiered on Apple Music.
Apple Music Previews (Fun) Carpool Karaoke Episode with James Corden and Will Smith
Apple Music has a new preview video to promote Carpool Karaoke, The Series, which officially debuts August 8th. It features Carpool Karaoke creator James Corden and Will Smith, and it looks like a Crap Tonne™ of fun. It starts off with a smidgen of “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” and who doesn’t love that? OK, fine, YMMV, but I’m digging it. There’s also a marching band and a helicopter, because why not, right? Check it out.
Apple Music Launches Carpool Karaoke on August 8th - Watch the New Trailer
The video features many more celebrities than were originally announced, including Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, Camilla Cabello, Metallica, Billy Eichner, Trevor Noah, Blake Shelton, and many more.
Carpool Karaoke Coming to Apple Music on August 8th, Here's the Lineup
The first season features two episodes hosted by James Corden, and we have the full lineup.
Uber iPhone Tracking, Carpool Karaoke Delay - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-25
Uber tried to pull one over on Apple by tracking iPhones in violation of App Store guidelines. Jeff Butts and Bryan Chaffin dive into what Uber did with Jeff Gamet, plus they share their thoughts on Apple postponing Carpool Karaoke’s premiere again.
Apple Bumps April's Carpool Karaoke Launch to Later this Year
Apple had planned on launching its Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Apple Music this month, but that’s been pushed out until some time later this year. This is the second delay for the show’s launch, and Apple isn’t offering up any explanation for the delayed debut.
Spotify Goes after Apple Music's 'Carpool Karaoke' with 'Traffic Jams'
Spotify must think Apple Music has the right idea with this original video thing because it’s doing the same thing. Variety reported Wednesday that Spotify has purchased a show called Traffic Jams. Clearly borrowing from Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke, Traffic Jams puts hip-hop producers and artists in a car and asks them to make a song in the back seat. We Apple fans may be inclined to dismiss this show because it’s a blatant ripoff. Ignore that instinct, though—that’s the way the TV industry works. Folks copy ideas, and sometimes they build on them. Instead, Spotify—which is beating Apple on users—is effectively validating Apple Music’s approach of using original video content to boost its steaming music business. That’s very interesting to me.
Eddy Cue Says Video is a Big Part of Apple Music's Future
The future of streaming music is streaming media, according to Apple’s Eddy Cue, which is why the company is behind shows like Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps. The “Apple Music is more than just music” message is one he’s already expressed, and it’s a sign Apple’s competition in the streaming music market is growing beyond Spotify and Tidal to more inclusive services like Amazon Prime.
Apple Music Trailer for Carpool Karaoke with Will Smith, Metallica, Ariana Grande, More
Apple has pushed the first trailer for Carpool Karaoke, the spinoff series being produced for Apple Music by James Corden and CBS. It features, “James Corden, Will Smith, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neal, and many more.” It’s super fun, and builds a song with short samples from many episodes of the first season. Carpool Karaoke has been a huge hit for James Corden and The Late Late Show, and news broke late in 2016 that it would be spun off as a standalone show for Apple Music. My guess—especially after seeing this trailer—is that it’s going to be a huge hit for Apple Music, too.
Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke Will Feature Different Celebrity Host for Each Episiode
Apple Music’s spinoff version of James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke will feature 16 episodes per season, each with a different celebrity host. Announced in July and teased further in August, the news that each episode would a different host was announced by Mr. Corden and the executive producers of the show.
Apple Scores Exclusive Deal for CBS Carpool Karaoke TV Series
Carpool Karaoke, the wonderfully fun segment on The Late Late Show where host James Cordon sings in his car with celebrities, is getting its own spin-off series streaming exclusively on Apple Music. The deal shows Apple’s growing interest in original content, and could draw more subscribers to its streaming music service.