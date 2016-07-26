Apple Music Trailers for Carpool Karaoke with Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton, Tyrese and Ludacris

· · Cool Stuff Found

Apple Music released two new trailers on Tuesday for Carpool Karaoke. The first episode is with Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton, while the second is for Tyrese and Ludacris. The Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton trailer is a first in that comedian Chelsea Handler doesn’t seem like she can sing. Fortunately for her, Blake Shelton is on The Voice and can maybe teach her. Tyrese and Ludacris’s trailer focuses on songs from the 90s and looks fun. Both episodes are scheduled for release on Apple Music on October 3rd.

Apple Music Carpool Karaoke Teases Miley Cyrus Family

· · Cool Stuff Found

Apple has a new teaser video out for Carpool Karaoke. This one promotes an episode centered around Miley Cyrus, her father Billy Ray Cyrus, and the rest of their family. In addition to the family (of singers) singing pop tunes, they also do some dancing (in and out of a vehicle) and take a family photo. As with other episodes in the series, fans of the artists will dig it, while non-fans will meh it.

Apple Music Previews (Fun) Carpool Karaoke Episode with James Corden and Will Smith

· · Cool Stuff Found

Apple Music has a new preview video to promote Carpool Karaoke, The Series, which officially debuts August 8th. It features Carpool Karaoke creator James Corden and Will Smith, and it looks like a Crap Tonne™ of fun. It starts off with a smidgen of “Parents Just Don’t Understand,” and who doesn’t love that? OK, fine, YMMV, but I’m digging it. There’s also a marching band and a helicopter, because why not, right? Check it out.

Apple Bumps April's Carpool Karaoke Launch to Later this Year

· · News

Apple Music's Carpool Karaoke: The Series premiere delayed until later this year

Apple had planned on launching its Carpool Karaoke: The Series on Apple Music this month, but that’s been pushed out until some time later this year. This is the second delay for the show’s launch, and Apple isn’t offering up any explanation for the delayed debut.

Spotify Goes after Apple Music's 'Carpool Karaoke' with 'Traffic Jams'

· · Cool Stuff Found

Spotify must think Apple Music has the right idea with this original video thing because it’s doing the same thing. Variety reported Wednesday that Spotify has purchased a show called Traffic Jams. Clearly borrowing from Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke, Traffic Jams puts hip-hop producers and artists in a car and asks them to make a song in the back seat. We Apple fans may be inclined to dismiss this show because it’s a blatant ripoff. Ignore that instinct, though—that’s the way the TV industry works. Folks copy ideas, and sometimes they build on them. Instead, Spotify—which is beating Apple on users—is effectively validating Apple Music’s approach of using original video content to boost its steaming music business. That’s very interesting to me.

Eddy Cue Says Video is a Big Part of Apple Music's Future

· · News

Original TV shows coming to Apple Music in 2017

The future of streaming music is streaming media, according to Apple’s Eddy Cue, which is why the company is behind shows like Carpool Karaoke and Planet of the Apps. The “Apple Music is more than just music” message is one he’s already expressed, and it’s a sign Apple’s competition in the streaming music market is growing beyond Spotify and Tidal to more inclusive services like Amazon Prime.

Apple Music Trailer for Carpool Karaoke with Will Smith, Metallica, Ariana Grande, More

· · Cool Stuff Found

Apple has pushed the first trailer for Carpool Karaoke, the spinoff series being produced for Apple Music by James Corden and CBS. It features, “James Corden, Will Smith, Billy Eichner, Metallica, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Ariana Grande, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Blake Shelton, Michael Strahan, John Cena, Shaquille O’Neal, and many more.” It’s super fun, and builds a song with short samples from many episodes of the first season. Carpool Karaoke has been a huge hit for James Corden and The Late Late Show, and news broke late in 2016 that it would be spun off as a standalone show for Apple Music. My guess—especially after seeing this trailer—is that it’s going to be a huge hit for Apple Music, too.

Apple Scores Exclusive Deal for CBS Carpool Karaoke TV Series

· · News

Michelle Obama Carpool Karaoke

Carpool Karaoke, the wonderfully fun segment on The Late Late Show where host James Cordon sings in his car with celebrities, is getting its own spin-off series streaming exclusively on Apple Music. The deal shows Apple’s growing interest in original content, and could draw more subscribers to its streaming music service.