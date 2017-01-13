Apple is entering into the business of medicine, and Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet explore the ramifications of this momentous development. They also discuss whether or not the Vero social network is viable, as well as Cellebrite’s claim that it can open up most iOS devices.
Company Cellebrite Makes a Scary Claim Regarding Unlocking iPhones
The ability to unlock any iPhone model is significant, and the cost of unlocking an iPhone can be pretty cheap.
Meet the Man Who Wants to Use His Personal Tragedy to Screw Us All with Textalyzer
Meet Ben Lieberman of New Castle, NY. He suffered a horrific tragedy in 2011 when his 19 year old son was killed by someone texting-while-driving. Powered by his personal loss, Mr. Lieberman is on a crusade to dramatically amp up the power of the police to search your smartphone without a warrant.
Hackers Post Cellebrite's Smartphone Cracking Tools Online
A hacker dumped 900GB of hacking tools and data used by Cellebrite. The cache of data is on Pastebin, for now, at least. Cellebrite is an Israeli security company that came to public prominence when the FBI used its services to hack into the San Bernadino shooter’s iPhone.
FCC Net Neutrality, Backdoor Hacks, and New Apple Products - ACM 394
Outgoing FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler made a plea for the incoming administration to protect Net Neutrality. Bryan and Jeff discuss whether that plea is likely to fall on deaf ears [spoiler: yes, it will]. They also discuss the implications of the Cellebrite hack, and the fact that Apple released two product updates this week.
Cellebrite Hacked, Reaffirming Apple's iOS No-backdoor Stance
A year ago the FBI was pushing to force Apple into making a hackable version of iOS for a terrorist investigation while claiming the code would stay secure. Now Cellebrite—the company the FBI reportedly hired to break through the iPhone’s encryption—has been hacked, validating Apple’s concerns the tools would eventually leak.