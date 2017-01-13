Hackers Post Cellebrite's Smartphone Cracking Tools Online

· · News

UFED hacking tools

A hacker dumped 900GB of hacking tools and data used by Cellebrite. The cache of data is on Pastebin, for now, at least. Cellebrite is an Israeli security company that came to public prominence when the FBI used its services to hack into the San Bernadino shooter’s iPhone.

Cellebrite Hacked, Reaffirming Apple's iOS No-backdoor Stance

· · Analysis

Cellebrite's servers hit with data breach

A year ago the FBI was pushing to force Apple into making a hackable version of iOS for a terrorist investigation while claiming the code would stay secure. Now Cellebrite—the company the FBI reportedly hired to break through the iPhone’s encryption—has been hacked, validating Apple’s concerns the tools would eventually leak.