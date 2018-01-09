Triggered by efforts from Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) to find out if the cryptography community supports FBI Director Christopher Wray’s calls for backdoors into encryption, four cryptography experts signed a letter repudiating those calls, and they did so in a very poignant way.
This FBI Special Agent in Charge Says: 'We Heart Apple'
John Bennett, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s San Francisco office, told Forbes, “We heart Apple. They train our cops.”
FBI Director Renews Calls for Magical Encryption Bypass, Doesn't Believe Experts Who Call It Impossible
Citing more than 7,700 locked devices the FBI can’t get into, Director Christopher Wray said he doesn’t believe experts who claim you can’t weaken encryption without putting everyone at risk.