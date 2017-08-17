It’s an investment fund that puts its money in the cryptocurrencies supported by Coinbase, currently Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
U.S. Banks Halt Bitcoin Purchases with Credit Cards, China Plans to Block Foreign Exchanges
Chinese regulators announced plans to block access to foreign exchanges via the Great Firewall, and three major U.S. banks announced a halt to cryptocurrency purchases using their credit cards.
Bitcoin Drops Below $10K, Rallies Back Above $11K
The price of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency fell below $10,000 Tuesday afternoon, only to immediately rally back to $11,000 moments later.
Our Apple Management Suggestions, Converging macOS and iOS, Understanding Coinbase – ACM 442
So many topics, so little time! In this episode, Bryan and Jeff address a listener question asking about Apple’s management structure. they also discuss whether or not Apple plans to merge iOS and macOS, and the cap the show with a detailed exploration of the exploding world of cryptocurrency, especially Coinbase.
Rocky Debut for Bitcoin Cash on Coinbase/GDAX as Trading Set to Resume
After a debut fraught with problems, Bitcoin Cash trading resumed on Coinbase at some $4,329 Wednesday morning, quickly correcting closer to the rest of the BCH exchanges in the $3,300-$3,500 range.
Coinbase Adds Bitcoin Cash Wallet, GDAX Adds Bitcoin Cash Trading [Update]
The moves sent Bitcoin down and Bitcoin Cash up, as investors moved from one cryptocurrency to the other. [Updated with additional details on Bitcoin Cash trading.]
Coinbase Updates iOS App to Simplify Signup, Improved Identify Verification for iPhone X
Coinbase updated its iOS app Tuesday, as the company works overtime to beef up its infrastructure in the midst of Bitcoin Mania: 2017 Edition™. The update improved identify verification, “especially for iPhone X.” It also has a simplified sign up, optimized charts, unspecified bug fixes, and more. Coinbase is an online, hosted wallet for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin cryptocurrencies, all of which have exploded in popularity. Coinbase features the ability to buy and sell those cryptocurrencies, and the company owns dedicated exchange GDAX. You’ll need a Coinbase account to use the company’s iOS app.
What Is Bitcoin? Here’s the Bitcoin Primer You Need
We’ll explain what Bitcoin is, how Bitcoin works, how Bitcoin wallets work, and throw a mention in for getting free Bitcoins through faucets.
iPhone X Notch, iWork Is Dead, Zombie Physics, Bitcoin/Hashgraph - Pop.0 Ep. 18
Are you for or against the iPhone X notch? Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit are joined by Walt to go over the issues—or lack thereof. They also argue about the state of Apple’s iWork suite, and ask if we’re seeing signs of progress in Apple’s ability to iterate existing projects. For the pop portion of the show, they visit the ever-burning question of zombie physics. And to cap the show, the look at the huge run in Bitcoin, as well as a blockchain tech called hashgraph. Make sure you subscribe! (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Blockchain.info Adds Support for Bitcoin Cash, Unlocks Bitcoin Cash Held Since August 1st
Starting today, Blockchain.info wallet users can store, exchange, and send Bitcoin Cash within those wallets.
How to Make Money from Bitcoin Faucets [Update]
Bryan Chaffin has been using Bitcoin faucets for years, shares everything he’s learned about making the most out of them. [Updated with new information.]
Blockchain.info Launches Online Ethereum Wallet
Users will find new tabs for Bitcoin and Ether on the online wallet, whether or not they have Ether or have generated Ethereum addresses.