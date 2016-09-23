Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to talk about the relationship between Comcast and Cogent, Panic’s download problem linking the two together, and Net Neutrality.
Here's How Panic Solved a Download Problem and Showed Why Net Neutrality is So Important
Panic, the company behind Transmit, Coda, and Firewatch, had a mystery on its hands: why were its app downloads so slow for a lot of users? They dug into it and found the problem was specific to Comcast customers—and they got Comcast to fix it. The story is a great example of how interdependent internet service providers and the companies providing the bandwidth pipes are. It’s also a perfect example of what an internet without Net Neutrality is like. Panic’s video explaining what happened is worth watching, and you can learn more about what happened on the company’s blog.
Solve Bufferbloat Problems with a DOCSIS 3.1 Modem
DOCSIS 3.1 modems bring more than just possible gigabit speeds, they also bring a solution to the Bufferbloat problem. Dave Hamilton answers Phil’s question about this and explains how and why.
CES - Xfinity Bringing Smart Home Automation to the Masses
LAS VEGAS – Xfinity wants to be at the center of your smart home and is using its xFi platform to that—along with voice control—simple for home automation newbies.
Ajit Pai and the FCC Will Dismantle Net Neutrality, Damage Internet, Speech and Commerce
In a feat of willful ignorance or outright deceit, Mr. Pai believes that free market competition can keep the Internet open when there is no competition.
Comcast Launches Xfinity Mobile Wireless Service Nationwide
Just in case you were thinking to yourself, “Hey, Comcast doesn’t have a big enough footprint in my life,” I’ve got good news for you. The media behemoth announced Friday that Xfinity Mobile is launching nationwide in the U.S. Comcast commercials ask, “It makes you wonder: shouldn’t we get our phones and internet from the same company?” Quick response: no it doesn’t and how on earth does that make sense? Anyhoo…it’s $45 per line per month for unlimited data or $12 per month per GB of data.
Everyone got AirPods except you? No worries, Dave and John have you covered with some AirPods alternatives. Otherwise it’s listener questions dominate the show, as usual, with topics ranging from where to store your iTunes Media, network topology, replacements for Dropbox’s missing Public folder and much more. Download today and enjoy!
Install Secure XFINITY WiFi Profile On Your New iPhone
Comcast provides free Wi-Fi for many its customers where available. Like most free wi-fi, though, it’s unencrypted. Wanting to allow their users to have secure connections, Comcast now offers a WPA-secured “XFINITY” network in many places. To connect you either need to know the password – something Comcast won’t tell you – or you need to install a profile on your iPhone that has the password baked in. We’ll show you how to do the latter!