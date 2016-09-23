Here's How Panic Solved a Download Problem and Showed Why Net Neutrality is So Important

Panic, the company behind Transmit, Coda, and Firewatch, had a mystery on its hands: why were its app downloads so slow for a lot of users? They dug into it and found the problem was specific to Comcast customers—and they got Comcast to fix it. The story is a great example of how interdependent internet service providers and the companies providing the bandwidth pipes are. It’s also a perfect example of what an internet without Net Neutrality is like. Panic’s video explaining what happened is worth watching, and you can learn more about what happened on the company’s blog.

Comcast Launches Xfinity Mobile Wireless Service Nationwide

Just in case you were thinking to yourself, “Hey, Comcast doesn’t have a big enough footprint in my life,” I’ve got good news for you. The media behemoth announced Friday that Xfinity Mobile is launching nationwide in the U.S. Comcast commercials ask, “It makes you wonder: shouldn’t we get our phones and internet from the same company?” Quick response: no it doesn’t and how on earth does that make sense? Anyhoo…it’s $45 per line per month for unlimited data or $12 per month per GB of data.

Install Secure XFINITY WiFi Profile On Your New iPhone

Comcast provides free Wi-Fi for many its customers where available. Like most free wi-fi, though, it’s unencrypted. Wanting to allow their users to have secure connections, Comcast now offers a WPA-secured “XFINITY” network in many places. To connect you either need to know the password – something Comcast won’t tell you – or you need to install a profile on your iPhone that has the password baked in. We’ll show you how to do the latter!