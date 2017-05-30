The update continues testing with known new features.
AirPlay 2 is Gone in iOS 11.3 DB3, but that Doesn't Mean it's Dead
When Apple released iOS 11.3 developer beta 3 on Tuesday, one feature that had plenty of testers excited was missing: AirPlay 2.
Apple Releases iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 3
Hot on the heels of macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 developer beta 3, Apple released iOS 11.3 developer beta 3 on Tuesday. So far, it looks like the update squashes some bugs, but doesn’t add new features.
iOS 11.3 Performance Management and HomePod FullRoom Explained - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-07
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to dive into iOS 11.3’s performance and battery management settings, plus they explain HomePod’s FullRoom feature.
macOS 10.13.4 Developer Beta 2 Available
Apple released macOS 10.13.4 developer beta 2 this week with a the iBooks app renamed to Books, just like iOS 11.3 beta.
Apple Releases iOS 11.3 Developer Beta
Apple’s first developer beta for iOS 11.3 is out with new Animoji, improved ARKit and HomeKit, Business Chat, and more. A public beta is coming soon.
Apple Rolls Out iOS 11.2 Developer Beta 4 for iPhone and iPad
Just a day after releasing macOS High Sierra 10.13.2 Developer Beta 4 Apple rolled out iOS 11.2 Developer Beta 4.
watchOS 4.2 Beta 1 Available for Developers
Along with iOS 11.2 Developer Beta 1, Apple released watchOS 4.2 Beta 1 for developers on Monday.
Apple Rolls Out First iOS 11.2 Developer Beta
Apple released iOS 11.2 developer beta 1 on Monday, which is a pretty solid indicator that we’re about to see the official public release of iOS 11.1.
Apple Rolls Out tvOS 11 Developer Beta 10
Apple wrapped up last week with new beta updates for iOS 11 and macOS High Sierra, and is starting off this week with tvOS 11 Developer Beta 10.
iOS 11 Dev Beta 5, More 4K Apple TV Hints - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-08
Jeff Butts and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at some of the changes in iOS 11 developer beta 5, plus they have some thoughts on the latest finding hinting at a 4K Apple TV.
Apple Rolls Out tvOS 11 Developer Beta 5
Along with iOS 11 beta 5, macOS High Sierra beta 5, and watchOS 4 beta 5, Apple released tvOS 11 developer beta 5 (build 15J5347f) on Monday.
Apple Seeds watchOS 4 Beta 5 (15R5345g) to Developers
Apple didn’t include patch notes for the release, but as with other operating systems in Apple’s developer beta program, each seed is a mix of bug fixes, tweaks, and various stages of feature rollouts.
Apple Seeds macOS High Sierra Developer Beta 5 Build (17A330h)
Apple is using each release to squash bugs, tweak the interface, and try different approaches in new features.
Apple Releases iOS 11 Developer Beta 5
Apple rolled out iOS 11 developer beta 5 on Monday as we get ever closer to the official release this fall.
Apple Rolls Out macOS High Sierra Developer Beta 2 Update, First Public Beta
Apple released the first macOS High Sierra public beta today and rolled out macOS High Sierra Developer Beta 2 Update 1, too.
Apple Seeds Third Developer Beta of iOS 10.3.3
It’s seen as a maintenance release, and any remaining iOS 10.3.x releases are likely to be security-related in the ramp-up to a Fall release for iOS 11.
Second Beta of iOS 10.3.3 Brings New Wallpapers to iPad Pro
The beta will bring new wallpapers to the 12-inch iPad Pro, along with minor bug fixes and security patches.