Can social media be “humane,” or is the push for addictive platforms just par for the course? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss The Center for Humane Technology’s push for reform. They also talk about Cardiogram’s ability to detect diabetes from Apple Watch activity data, and they talk about Apple’s penchant for avoiding dark and edgy content.
Cardiogram's DeepHeart Neural Net Can Detect Diabetes and Prediabetes with Apple Watch, Android Wear
The company said a study by its own researchers and researchers at the University of California San Francisco found DeepHeart could accurately identify diabetes with 85% accuracy using only heart rate and step count measurements.
Trusting Siri, Apple's Diabetes Wristband - TMO Daily Observations 2017-05-19
In machines we trust, or maybe not. John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to talk about how people may perceive the information artificial intelligence systems like Siri will give us as they get smarter. They also have some thoughts on Apple’s potential impact on the medical industry.
New Macs at WWDC, Apple vs Diabetes, Lattice Data - ACM 411
This could be the year Apple breaks form and introduces new hardware at WWDC, and Bryan and Jeff explain why. They also discuss Apple’s big bets on an even bigger future and the importance of AI, neural nets, and machine learning.
Apple Has Not-So-Secret Team Working on Diabetes Monitoring for Apple Watch
Apple has a no-longer secret team working on monitoring blood sugar through Apple Watch. CNBC scooped the story, citing three unnamed sources who said Apple’s efforts were originally envisioned by Steve Jobs.
Leaked iPhone 8 Schematic, Apple's Diabetes Blood Sensor - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-13
If the schematic that leaked today is real, Apple is putting the Touch ID sensor on the back of the iPhone 8. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to offer up their thoughts on rear-facing smartphone fingerprint sensors, plus they look at a report claiming Apple designed a blood glucose sensor that doesn’t require a finger prick.
Apple has a Secret Team Designing Diabetes Monitoring Sensors
Apple has a secret team working on non-invasive sensors to track blood glucose levels for diabetes patients. If the iPhone and Apple Watch maker is successful, it won’t be necessary to pierce the skin to get accurate blood sugar readings any more—something no other company has been able to figure out.