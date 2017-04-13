Can Social Media Be Humane, Smartwatch Diabetes Detection, and Nice Apple Content - ACM 448

Can social media be “humane,” or is the push for addictive platforms just par for the course? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss The Center for Humane Technology’s push for reform. They also talk about Cardiogram’s ability to detect diabetes from Apple Watch activity data, and they talk about Apple’s penchant for avoiding dark and edgy content.

Leaked iPhone 8 Schematic, Apple's Diabetes Blood Sensor - TMO Daily Observations 2017-04-13

If the schematic that leaked today is real, Apple is putting the Touch ID sensor on the back of the iPhone 8. Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to offer up their thoughts on rear-facing smartphone fingerprint sensors, plus they look at a report claiming Apple designed a blood glucose sensor that doesn’t require a finger prick.

Apple has a Secret Team Designing Diabetes Monitoring Sensors

