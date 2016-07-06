There are multiple ways to find and launch Mac apps, and we’re here to tell you about 5 of them.
watchOS 4: How to See Favorites Instead of Recent Apps in the Dock
If you’ve found that your Apple Watch’s Dock (the list of apps accessed by pressing the side button) has switched away from your favorites to the stuff you opened recently, never fear! We’re going to tell you how to change this behavior back and reclaim your favorite apps list.
OWC Intros USB-C Travel Dock with HDMI, SD Card Reader
OWC has a new USB-C travel dock out that’s loaded with ports to make your tech life easier on the go. The OWC USB-C Travel Dock includes two USB 3.1 Gen 1 type A ports, HDMI capable of driving a 4K display, an SD card reader, plus a USB-C power port that can charge Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro. It’s available in silver, space gray, gold, and rose gold at the Macsales website for US$49.99.
Using the iOS 11 iPad Dock to Work Smarter
Jeff Butts loves the expandability and utility of the Dock in iOS 11, and is sure that you will, too.
macOS: Putting the Old Software Update Icon in Your Dock
Apple’s old Software Update icon may be nostalgic, but it’s still pretty handy in your Mac’s Dock.
CalDigit Ships its TS3 Light Thunderbolt 3 Dock for MacBook Pro
The race to get Thunderbolt 3 docks to market has been on since Apple introduced the Touch Bar MacBook Pro, and CalDigit is the first to hit that mark with its new TS3 Lite. The dock includes two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, two USB 3.1 type A ports and a single USB-C port, audio in and out, Gigabit Ethernet, and DisplayPort. The TS3 Lite supports dual displays plus 4K and 5K displays, and it’s two front-facing USB ports can charge devices when the dock isn’t connected to your Mac. The TS3 Lite is available now for US$199.99.
Kensington Thunderbolt 3 Dock at CES 2017
LAS VEGAS – Kensington is stepping up to the plate with their new Thunderbolt 3 dock for the Touch Bar MacBook Pro. Louie Yao shows its features to Jeff Gamet at CES 2017.
Elgato's Thunderbolt 3 Dock Close Up at CES 2017
LAS VEGAS – Elgato’s new Thunderbolt 3 dock loads up your Touch Bar MacBook Pro with all the ports you need. Tim Böth highlights the features for Jeff Gamet at CES 2017.
TMO CES 2017 Coverage Sponsor: Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock
The Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock enables you to connect everything to your MacBook Pro all at once. It allows you to use only one cable to charge your computer, drive dual displays, network at full Ethernet speeds and more – and harness the full potential of USB-C. They’ve boiled it down to something quite simple: One cable. No compromises.
macOS: Four Quick Ways to Find and Open Files
Today’s Quick Tip will give you tricks on finding and opening files within macOS. If you’ve ever wondered what the fastest ways are to do that, then this article’s for you! (Or heck, if you just want to tell us in the comments that we forgot your favorite method, then that’s fine too.)
watchOS 3: Configure Your New Dock
Got an Apple Watch? Then you’ll need to know how to access and edit the new watchOS 3 Dock feature, which’ll put your favorite apps just a button click away. We’ve got your answers in today’s Quick Tip!
OS X: Opening an App When You Log In
If you’ve ever wanted to force an app to open whenever you reboot or log in, this article’s for you! Or maybe you’ve got a program that keeps launching itself, and you’re wondering where the setting for that is so you can stop it from doing so. In either case, come on in and read today’s Quick Tip.
OS X: Create a One-Click Dock Folder Alias
Today’s Quick Tip is about folder shortcuts you can put in the Dock; there’s actually a really easy way to use them to open folders in Finder. Since Melissa Holt’s not the biggest fan of navigating through files from the Dock, she’s going to walk us through this productivity trick!