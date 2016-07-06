OWC Intros USB-C Travel Dock with HDMI, SD Card Reader

OWC has a new USB-C travel dock out that’s loaded with ports to make your tech life easier on the go. The OWC USB-C Travel Dock includes two USB 3.1 Gen 1 type A ports, HDMI capable of driving a 4K display, an SD card reader, plus a USB-C power port that can charge Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro. It’s available in silver, space gray, gold, and rose gold at the Macsales website for US$49.99.

CalDigit Ships its TS3 Light Thunderbolt 3 Dock for MacBook Pro

The race to get Thunderbolt 3 docks to market has been on since Apple introduced the Touch Bar MacBook Pro, and CalDigit is the first to hit that mark with its new TS3 Lite. The dock includes two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, two USB 3.1 type A ports and a single USB-C port, audio in and out, Gigabit Ethernet, and DisplayPort. The TS3 Lite supports dual displays plus 4K and 5K displays, and it’s two front-facing USB ports can charge devices when the dock isn’t connected to your Mac. The TS3 Lite is available now for US$199.99.

TMO CES 2017 Coverage Sponsor: Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock

Our thanks to Elgato for joining us this year as a sponsor for TMO’s CES 2017 coverage. The effort, planning, and expense it takes to comb through all the noise at CES and bring you targeted, relevant coverage is quite large, and without our sponsors we wouldn’t be able to do it all for you. Elgato sees the value in this and was very quick to jump on board to ensure that you would get the very best of what we have to offer this year. We’re very thankful for that, and we hope you are, too.

The Elgato Thunderbolt 3 Dock enables you to connect everything to your MacBook Pro all at once. It allows you to use only one cable to charge your computer, drive dual displays, network at full Ethernet speeds and more – and harness the full potential of USB-C. They’ve boiled it down to something quite simple: One cable. No compromises.

macOS: Four Quick Ways to Find and Open Files

Today’s Quick Tip will give you tricks on finding and opening files within macOS. If you’ve ever wondered what the fastest ways are to do that, then this article’s for you! (Or heck, if you just want to tell us in the comments that we forgot your favorite method, then that’s fine too.)

OS X: Create a One-Click Dock Folder Alias

Today’s Quick Tip is about folder shortcuts you can put in the Dock; there’s actually a really easy way to use them to open folders in Finder. Since Melissa Holt’s not the biggest fan of navigating through files from the Dock, she’s going to walk us through this productivity trick!