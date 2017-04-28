Jimmy Iovine Wants Apple Music to Be a Movement in Pop Culture

· · News

Dr. Dre, Lady Gaga, Jimmy Iovine

Music legend and Apple executive Jimmy Iovine wants nothing less than for Apple Music to be, “an overall movement in popular culture.” Apple Music is Apple’s streaming music service, but the company has been running original video content, too. Not so much as, say, Amazon or Netflix, but Bloomberg said its an experiment that could get bigger.