How does Apple’s HomePod Siri voice control stack up? We pitted it against Alexa on an Amazon Echo and Google Assistant on a Google Home, and you might be surprised how they compare.
HomePod and Streaming Music Services, Mac App Store 64-bit App Deadline - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-29
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to look at HomePod’s streaming music service options, plus they explain what Apple’s looming 64-bit app deadline means.
FCC Kills Net Neutrality, Samsung's HomePod Competitor - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-15
Dave Hamilton and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss the FCC vote to end Net Neutrality, plus Samsung’s HomePod competitor.
Samsung Ready to Jump into the Smart Speaker Market with HomePod Competitor
Samsung is all about innovation, so the company is hard a work on its own HomePod-like smart speaker. The electronics maker expects to release its product some time in the first half of 2018.
How to Find Your iPhone with Amazon Echo and Alexa
Lost your iPhone at home and don’t have an Apple Watch to ping it? Your Amazon Echo can fill in and call your phone and use the ringer to track it down.
Apple's HomePod Delay, Amazon's Missing Apple TV App - TMO Daily Observations 2017-11-27
John Martellaro and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to discuss the state of Apple’s delayed HomePod, plus they talk about Amazon’s still MIA Apple TV Prime app.
Cyber Monday Deals on Apple Gear and More [Update]
Black Friday came and went with loads of deals, and now it’s Cyber Monday where we get even more discounts and deals. Check out these deals we found around the Web on Macs, iPads, and more.
Goodbye Groove, Amazon Echo and Privacy - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-03
Bryan Chaffin and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to pay their respects to the Microsoft’s Groove Music, and do a little ranting about Amazon’s new Echo Spot living in our bedrooms.
Face ID Security, Amazon's New Echo - TMO Daily Observations 2017-09-28
John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s Face ID security white paper, and they weigh in on Amazon’s new Echo product lineup.
Amazon Intros Echo Plus and Spot, Fire TV 4K
Amazon just ramped up its smarthome game—and Echo product line—with new Echo and Echo Plus smart speakers, and the Echo Spot.
Getting Ready for the 4K Apple TV - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-30
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to sort out what a 4K Apple TV means to you and your current TV, plus how to look for a new TV if your ready to upgrade.
How to Set Up Multi-room Music Streaming for the Echo and Echo Dot
Here’s how to set up Amazon’s new multi-room music streaming for your Echo, Echo Dot, and Echo Show devices.
Apple Watch Shipment Milestone, Echo Eavesdropping Hack - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-03
Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a report claiming more than 30 million Apple Watches have been sold so far, plus they look at a hack that turns Amazon’s Echo into an eavesdropping device.
Amazon's HomePod Competitor, Apple Store HomeKit Demos - TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-13
Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to offer up their take on Amazon’s Echo that’s coming this fall to compete with Apple’s HomePod, plus they have some thoughts on Apple adding HomeKit demonstration stations to its stores.
Amazon Working on Echo Competitor to Apple's HomePod
Amazon is working on a new Echo designed to compete directly with Apple’s HomePod, and it’s expected to ship this fall.
Amazon's gets Savvy About Smart Home Setup with On-site Techs
Amazon is relying on its own smart home consultants to help make it only place you go shopping.
Amazon Updates Echo With Home Intercom Feature
The feature works with the Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, and even with the Alexa iPhone app, so you’ll be able to annoy your family from anywhere in the world.
How to Set Up iCloud Calendar for Alexa
Read on to learn how to link Alexa and your Echo or Echo Dot to iCloud Calendar.
Amazon's Alexa Calling Feature Works From Your iPhone, too
Amazon’s Alexa Calling feature works great on the Echo and Echo Dot, from the testing TMO staff have done so far. Jeff Butts and Jeff Gamet also took the time to check out how the feature works from the Alexa app on the iPhone. Here’s what they found out, and how you can use it, too.
Alexa Calling: Amazon Adds Voice Calling to Echo, Echo Dot
The just announced Echo Show isn’t the only device in Amazon’s lineup getting voice calling support. A new feature dubbed Alexa Calling is coming to the Echo, Echo Dot, and Alexa mobile app today. For now, the calling features are limited to the Echo lineup and Alexa app, but that could be the first step in turning the devices into speaker phones fro our homes.