Sometimes iCloud gets out of sync. Your geeks and fellow listeners have some tips and solutions. Then it’s time to talk about troubleshooting tools that exist on either iOS or macOS but not both. What are your options? Your geeks talk through that, too. Of course, ’tis the season, so Cool Stuff Found abounds. We share and you share! We all learn (at least) four new things! It’s Mac Geek Gab, after all. Enjoy MGG 686!