How to Choose the Best Mesh Wireless System For Your Home

Sorting through the mesh wireless systems available today can be tricky. Read on, and we’ll teach you how to decide which one is best for you. [Update: Added Orbi’s new Ethernet backhaul, Orbi’s change to using Disney’s Circle for parental controls, and Google Wi-Fi’s LAN IP customization. Also added KRACK patches for Orbi, Google Wi-Fi, Luma, Deco. – Dave]

Don't Commit a Photo Crime – Mac Geek Gab 686

Sometimes iCloud gets out of sync. Your geeks and fellow listeners have some tips and solutions. Then it’s time to talk about troubleshooting tools that exist on either iOS or macOS but not both. What are your options? Your geeks talk through that, too. Of course, ’tis the season, so Cool Stuff Found abounds. We share and you share! We all learn (at least) four new things! It’s Mac Geek Gab, after all. Enjoy MGG 686!