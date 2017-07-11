John Martellaro and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on Apple’s product matrix strategy, plus they remember EFF co-founder and Grateful Dead lyricist John Perry Barlow after his passing.
iTunes App Store Fix, EFF Slams iOS 11's Control Center - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-09
Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to share their reactions to iTunes 12.6.3 and the App Store, look at the EFF’s take on iOS 11’s Control Center settings, and offer their condolences for AOL Instat Messenger.
EFF Slams Apple Calling iOS 11 Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Controls a Security Risk
The Wi-Fi and Bluetooth toggles in the iOS 11 Control Center are confusing and the EFF says that’s a big security risk.
EFF Tech Company Score Card, Smart Home Appliance Surveillance - TMO Daily Observations 2017-07-11
Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet to sort out the EFF’s tech company score card, plus they have some thoughts on home voice appliances calling the police for us.