It’s an investment fund that puts its money in the cryptocurrencies supported by Coinbase, currently Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and Litecoin.
Get Free Bitcoins from 64 Faucets That Pay
Bryan Chaffin explains how Bitcoin faucets work and which faucets you can trust to pay. [Update: Added new faucets, upgraded another, and testing two more. – Bryan]
That Time Steve Wozniak Got Scammed Out of $75,000 in Bitcoin
The anecdote came up when Woz was speaking at The Economic Times of India’s Global Business Summit, and the scam involved a stolen credit card and a reversed transaction.
Cryptocurrency Crash Drops Bitcoin to a 40% Gain for December
Even at its low of $10,835 on Friday, Bitcoin was still up 10.2% in December. If you look back to January 1st, 2017, when Bitcoin opened at $998, Bitcoin is up a staggering 885% on the year.
Coinbase Updates iOS App to Simplify Signup, Improved Identify Verification for iPhone X
Coinbase updated its iOS app Tuesday, as the company works overtime to beef up its infrastructure in the midst of Bitcoin Mania: 2017 Edition™. The update improved identify verification, “especially for iPhone X.” It also has a simplified sign up, optimized charts, unspecified bug fixes, and more. Coinbase is an online, hosted wallet for Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin cryptocurrencies, all of which have exploded in popularity. Coinbase features the ability to buy and sell those cryptocurrencies, and the company owns dedicated exchange GDAX. You’ll need a Coinbase account to use the company’s iOS app.
Apple Lets Fake Ethereum Wallet Sneak into App Store, Climbs to #3 During Weekend Bitcoin Frenzy
Unfortunately, the US$4.99 app climbed to the #3 spot in Fiance apps, meaning a lot of people paid for a wallet that is potentially dangerous, and is at the very least unethical.
Blockchain.info Adds Support for Bitcoin Cash, Unlocks Bitcoin Cash Held Since August 1st
Starting today, Blockchain.info wallet users can store, exchange, and send Bitcoin Cash within those wallets.
How to Make Money from Bitcoin Faucets [Update]
Bryan Chaffin has been using Bitcoin faucets for years, shares everything he’s learned about making the most out of them. [Updated with new information.]
Blockchain.info Launches Online Ethereum Wallet
Users will find new tabs for Bitcoin and Ether on the online wallet, whether or not they have Ether or have generated Ethereum addresses.