watchOS: How to Change Your Apple Watch Activity Goals
At this time, Apple only lets you change the Move goal, not Stand or Exercise.
4 Apps To Help You Achieve Your New Year's Fitness Resolution
Goal-oriented apps to help you stay in shape while forming healthy habits.
Apple to Host Second Annual Apple Watch Thanksgiving Challenge
This challenge is only available to Apple Watch users in the United States. May your turkeys be juicy and your waistbands stretchy.
[Update] Apple Watch Owners: Get Ready for a Veterans Day Activity Challenge
To earn the badge, you have to complete an 11 minute workout on Veterans Day.
John Hancock Life Insurance Customers can get Apple Watch Series 3 for $25
According to the stipulations, as long as you exercise regularly for two years, you can keep the watch for free. If you don’t exercise, members will have to pay it off in installments.
Top 5 Apple Watch Fitness and Health Apps to Get Moving
In the Watch app on iPhone, Apple doesn’t provide a list of categories like the App Store. You can search for apps, but otherwise you’re stuck with the apps shown on the main screen.