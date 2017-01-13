Feral Interactive announced that BioShock Remastered is coming to macOS on August 22nd. The Remastered version of BioShock brings the Art Deco first person shooter to 1080p, but you’re going to need a Mac from 2013 or later to run it. Feral announced requirements today, including: all 21.5” iMacs since late 2013 (1GB Nvidia GT 750M Models are not officially supported); all 27” iMacs since late 2013 (1GB Nvidia GT 755M Models are not officially supported); all 13” MacBook Pros since late 2016; all 15” MacBook Pros since late 2013, and all Mac Pros since late 2013. The company said that Late 2012 iMac models with 2GB Nvidia 680MX graphics cards are also supported. The game will play on 2012 and other 2013 Macs, as well, but aren’t officially supported. BioShock Remastered will be priced at $19.99 through Feral and Steam, and a Mac App Store will be released “shortly afterwards.”