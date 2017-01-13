Feral Interactive is bringing Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration to the Mac and Linux. Players will become Lara Croft, as she “seeks the lost city of Kitezh to recover the Divine Source, an ancient artifact with the power to grant immortality.” Like other titles in the franchise, players solve puzzles, avoid traps, and generally adventure through gorgeous maps. This game is being bundled with all the original downloadable content , including add-on adventures, different player modes, additional outfits for Lara Croft, and Expedition Cards. Pricing and availability haven’t been released, but Feral’s announcements tend to presage release by a few months. Screenshots for the game look amazing, as does the trailer, below.
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Coming to the Mac with Support for Metal 2
Feral Interactive announced Tuesday it was bringing Deus Ex: Mankind Divided to the Mac. Better yet, the company is adding in support for Metal 2, Apple’s graphics API. Deus Ex is a cyberpunk-themed action-role playing franchise, with Mankind Divided being the most recent installment. It was released on PC in August, 2016. In this installment, players are Adam Jensen, an augmented covert agent. I loved the original Deus Ex, and am delighted to see Mankind Divided come to Mac. It’s going to be released December 12th for US$59.99/£39.99/€49.99 on Steam and direct from Feral Interactive. There’s a Deluxe Edition version, too, for $89.98/£64.98/€79.98.
Check out this Tilt-Control Racing Game for iOS
GRID Autosport is coming to iOS (and Android, if that’s your jam). This is racing game, and the iOS trailer looks amazing. It’s being developed for mobile by Feral Interactive. We don’t have a lot of details yet, but the company noted in the comments on YouTube that it will have a career mode, just like the original console version. GRID Autosport will be a tilt-and-touch game. What do you think?
Formula One 2017 for Mac with Same Day Release as Windows on August 25th
Feral Interactive announced Friday that Formula One 2017 will be released on August 25th, with a same-day release for Mac and PC. The game, created by Codemasters, offers a stunning Formula One racing experience. In addition to the trailer below, Codemasters released a 26 minute, unedited gameplay video that is just unbelievable. The game features a Research 7 Development tree, the ability to tune the cars, a career mode, and off-track activities. The game will be available through Feral and Steam for US$59.95, with a Mac App Store version coming later for $49.99. System requirements haven’t published, but are likely to be steep. If you’re a racing game enthusiast, it’ll be worth it.
BioShock Remastered Coming to macOS - Here Are the Macs That Will Run It
Feral Interactive announced that BioShock Remastered is coming to macOS on August 22nd. The Remastered version of BioShock brings the Art Deco first person shooter to 1080p, but you’re going to need a Mac from 2013 or later to run it. Feral announced requirements today, including: all 21.5” iMacs since late 2013 (1GB Nvidia GT 750M Models are not officially supported); all 27” iMacs since late 2013 (1GB Nvidia GT 755M Models are not officially supported); all 13” MacBook Pros since late 2016; all 15” MacBook Pros since late 2013, and all Mac Pros since late 2013. The company said that Late 2012 iMac models with 2GB Nvidia 680MX graphics cards are also supported. The game will play on 2012 and other 2013 Macs, as well, but aren’t officially supported. BioShock Remastered will be priced at $19.99 through Feral and Steam, and a Mac App Store will be released “shortly afterwards.”
2016's Game of the Year 'Hitman' Now Available for macOS
2016’s Hitman was a fantastic sleeper hit, eventually rising to “Game of the Year” status. It’s an engaging combination of stealth, action, strategy, and even comedy but, until now, it was only available for PC and consoles. Thanks to the porting efforts of Feral Interactive, Hitman is now available for macOS, and it’s even on sale, too! Head over to Steam to check it out and download the free demo, but be sure to verify the game’s system requirements before you buy, as it currently supports only recent Macs with AMD graphics cards.
Feral Ships Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III for Mac, Watch the Trailer [Update]
Feral shipped Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III for Mac (and Linux) this week. This installment of the popular large-scale warfare plaform puts the player as one of three ever-warring factions. It includes giant war machines, new graphics, new weapons, and elite squads. It also has both a single player game and multiplayer. It’s US$59.99, and is currently available direct from Feral and through Steam. The company told me on June 19th that it will also soon be on the Mac App Store. The original trailer for Dawn of War III for Mac is embedded below, and it looks amazing. [Update: Edited with availability through Steam and the Mac App Store. – Bryan]
Sid Meier's Railroads for Mac Hits Steam Platform
Feral Interactive announced this week that Sid Meier’s Railroads for Mac (originally Railroad Tycoon back in the day) is now available on Steam. This isn’t a new game—and it’s been available on the Mac App Store for years—but I love Railroads. Plus, a lot of Mac gamers are Steam users, so I’m mentioning it. Railroads was also updated on the Mac App Store. In addition to some unspecified bug fixes, the update removes support for Apple’s Game Center and Game Ranger. I’d love to see a new version of Railroads come out, but seeing Feral’s Steam announcement immediately got me playing the game again. It appeals to many of my inner nerds. It’s $17.99 on the MAS, but only $9.99 on Steam.
ROME: Total War – Barbarian Invasion Coming to iPad in March
Feral Interactive announced Friday that ROME: Total War – Barbarian Invasion would be coming to iPad in March! This was originally an expansion for ROME: Total War on Mac and PC—Feral ported that game to iPad late last year. I’ve played ROME: Total War on iPad, and it’s an amazing conversion to a touch interface. Feral and its developers did a remarkable job. Barbarian Invasion was a terrific expansion of the original game, too, and I can’t wait for the iPad launch to suck ever more hours out of my life. 😂 Barbarian Invasion is set three centuries after the campaigns of the original game, and players can play either a barbarian commander out to bring Rome down, or a Roman general defending the empire. The game will be exclusively in the App Store in March at £3.99/US$4.99/€4.99.