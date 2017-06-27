One is to get email notifications and the other will give you regular notifications via the IFTTT app.
Free iOS App of the Week Promotion Gone in iOS 11
It’s possible that Apple could bring it back in a future version of iOS. Just like 3D Touch multitasking will come back, the Free iOS App of the Week could as well.
Classic FPS 'Shadow Warrior' Available for Free at GOG
Shadow Warrior, the classic 1997 3D Realms first-person shooter, is available for free from GOG. The game runs on both Windows and macOS, and includes both expansion packs, Twin Dragon and Wanton Destruction, as well as the game’s soundtrack. You can also pick up the remastered “Redux” version of the game from Steam for just $0.99 as part of the 2017 Summer Sale. So if you’re itching for some classic FPS gaming, act fast!
Host a Remote YouTube Viewing Party With Uptime
The experimental app from Google’s Area 120 incubator is now free for all users on iOS.