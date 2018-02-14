Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on a report that Apple is making its own branded over-the-ear headphones, plus they react to Samsung’s AR Emoji feature on the Galaxy S9 smartphone.
Samsung Invents Creepy Animoji for Galaxy S9 Smartphone
AR Emoji on the Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones is Samsung’s answer to Apple’s Animoji, but instead of fun emoji animals, it turns your own face into a creepy cartoon-ish animated homunculus.
Samsung Still Plans to Copy Animoji for its Galaxy S9 Smartphone
We noted in January that Samsung is planning on introducing its own version of Animoji, and now there’s another report out saying the same.