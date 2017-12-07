Chinese regulators announced plans to block access to foreign exchanges via the Great Firewall, and three major U.S. banks announced a halt to cryptocurrency purchases using their credit cards.
Bitcoin Drops Below $10K, Rallies Back Above $11K
The price of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency fell below $10,000 Tuesday afternoon, only to immediately rally back to $11,000 moments later.
Our Apple Management Suggestions, Converging macOS and iOS, Understanding Coinbase – ACM 442
So many topics, so little time! In this episode, Bryan and Jeff address a listener question asking about Apple’s management structure. they also discuss whether or not Apple plans to merge iOS and macOS, and the cap the show with a detailed exploration of the exploding world of cryptocurrency, especially Coinbase.
Rocky Debut for Bitcoin Cash on Coinbase/GDAX as Trading Set to Resume
After a debut fraught with problems, Bitcoin Cash trading resumed on Coinbase at some $4,329 Wednesday morning, quickly correcting closer to the rest of the BCH exchanges in the $3,300-$3,500 range.
Coinbase Adds Bitcoin Cash Wallet, GDAX Adds Bitcoin Cash Trading [Update]
The moves sent Bitcoin down and Bitcoin Cash up, as investors moved from one cryptocurrency to the other. [Updated with additional details on Bitcoin Cash trading.]
What Is Bitcoin? Here’s the Bitcoin Primer You Need
We’ll explain what Bitcoin is, how Bitcoin works, how Bitcoin wallets work, and throw a mention in for getting free Bitcoins through faucets.