Check out Oxygene, a “concept tire” from Goodyear. Concept tire is like a concept car—it shows what might be, rather than what is. But it’s intensely cool. Firstly, the tire is 3D printed from rubber powder made from recycled tires. It’s the moss, though, that’s weirdly awesome. That’s right, moss, because Goodyear fills the center mass of the tire with moss. The tire captures road moisture—improving grip on the way—and feeds it to the moss. The moss also captures CO2 and does what moss does, turns it into oxygen via photosynthesis. According to Futurism magazine, “In a city roughly the size of Paris, Goodyear estimates these tires could produce 3,000 tons of oxygen and absorb over 4,000 tons of carbon dioxide per year.” Wow. That would turn cars—especially electric cars—into part of the solution to anthropomorphic climate change.