Company Cellebrite Makes a Scary Claim Regarding Unlocking iPhones
The ability to unlock any iPhone model is significant, and the cost of unlocking an iPhone can be pretty cheap.
Face ID Tracking Emotions is Real, Thanks to Loki
The facial data is put through a neural network trained to map facial data to emotions.
iPhone User's Health Data Being Used in Murder Investigation
Authorities searched through the Health app and were able to find activity data that correlate to the murder.
Face ID Hack Created Again by Vietnamese Team With $200 Mask
The team didn’t show the Face ID enrollment process, or how long it took to unlock the iPhone X with the mask at the last test. But with this latest proof-of-concept, they’ve answered these questions.
Everything You Need to Know about the Apple Secure Enclave Hack
The Secure Enclave is isolated from the rest of the system. It’s like having a house where the windows are blacked out. The decryption means that now we can look through the windows, but we still can’t get in.
Apple's Developer Problem in China, Hacking Computers with DNA - TMO Daily Observations 2017-08-11
Dave Hamilton and Bryan Chaffin join Jeff Gamet to share their thoughts on developers in China complaining about Apple’s business practices, plus they discuss the ramifications of computer hacks embedded in DNA.
Some Researchers Think Apple's Bug Bounty Program Isn't Competitive
iOS is such a secure operating system that Apple may be doing more harm than good with its bug bounty program.
How to Remove Conexant Keylogger Found on HP Laptop Models
Modzero, a security firm in Switzerland, has discovered a Conexant keylogger pre-installed on certain laptop models. It’s an audio driver located in the Windows system folder. This driver automatically loads every time a user logs in. Andrew Orr shares which HP models are affected.
Air Force Bug Bounty Program Goes Live For Hackers
Today the Air Force announced a program for sharing vulnerabilities that it will launch next month. The Air Force bug bounty program will let hackers comb several public Air Force websites for software vulnerabilities. Cash prizes are available for discovered bugs, and this new program also does something new that others of its kind don’t. Andrew Orr reveals all.
Pwn2Own Hackers Found Two Safari Zero Day Exploits
Yesterday was the annual Pwn2Own hacking contest, and also marks the contest’s 10th anniversary. Hackers compete in challenges to find security holes in popular software and mobile devices. This year, two Safari zero days were found by the white-hat hackers.
Russians Who Hacked DNC Now Targeting Macs
A Russian group that hacked the Democratic National Committee during last year’s presidential election are now targeting Macs, according to security firm Bitedefender Labs. APT28—also known as Sofacy, Sednit APT, and other names—has been developing malware that targets Macs and gives the Russians remote access to those Macs. Bryan Chaffin has the details.
How to Stop Your New TV From Spying On You
Recently, Vizio agreed to pay the Federal Trade Commission and the state of New Jersey a total of US$2.2M to settle a complaint that it spied on its TV customers. It’s an unexpected and sorry state of affairs when a new, beautiful, expensive 4K/UHD TV is also reporting on your viewing habits. John offers some advice on how to put a stop to that spying.