HomePod responds to most Hey Siri requests, even if there are other capable devices nearby.
Apple’s HomePod Public Beta Starts February 9th, and That’s OK
If HomePod were released by Google, I think they would explicitly state that many of its features are available “in beta” and let customers know that they expect problems to occur, but that’s generally not been Apple’s way of operating. Apple prefers to communicate confidence and consistency, which means they often wait to roll out new features until they get the foundational platform stable.
Siri Sport Stats Now Include Tennis and Golf Tournaments
These answers come directly from Siri’s Knowledge database, rather than kicking you to Wikipedia or the web.
Fighting The Machine & Saying the S-Word – Mac Geek Gab 682
iOS 11 brought battery life issues for many – but not all – users, and Dave and John have a few solutions for those affected. But that’s not all you get, of course. Many tips, questions answered, and Cool Stuff Found round out the episode, including cable modem picks, iPhone X discussion, wireless charging devices, and an interesting backup analysis from a listener. Download, press play, and enjoy!
Are You Taking Siri-on-your-Mac Siri-ously?
Dr. Mac was suggests that it’s time you acquainted yourself with the joys of Siri-on-your-Mac…
Here's How You Can Enable 'Hey Siri' on Your Mac
Don’t you wish you could just say “Hey Siri” and have your Mac’s version of the voice assistant respond? Apple seems to have forgotten that feature with macOS Sierra, but Jeff Butts found a way to make it happen. Follow along in this Quick Tip, and you can have your own Mac’s voice assistant at your beck and call, without lifting a finger.