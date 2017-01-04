We searched for the movies in the ‘Best Picture’ category and found them in iTunes.
How to Set up HomePod and Start Listening to Music
To set up HomePod you’ll need an iPhone or iPad running iOS 11.2.5, which is the latest update.
The YouTube Apple TV App Just Got a Huge Redesign
The YouTube Apple TV app just got a big redesign. The new design brings it in line with the YouTube app on iOS and the web. The old app had a single navigation bar that linked to different sections. The new app features a universal search bar with dedicated categories like Food, Music, Gaming, Entertainment, Technology, Comedy, and more. This should make it easier to find videos that resonate with your interests. There is a navigation bar on the left side of the UI, where you’ll find your subscriptions, library, viewing history, and settings. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as though the new app supports 4K videos. Although 4K videos are listed as 4K, it appears that the maximum resolution is 1080p when you look at the video details. The new update is available today.
Rent or Own Movies and TV Shows With Redbox On Demand
Redbox is testing a new digital service called Redbox On Demand. It’s in beta, and only a small number of customers can try it out. But it lets you rent or own the latest movies and certain TV shows to complement your physical purchases. You can stream or download movies and watch from your iPhone, iPad, MacBook, or Apple TV. Unlike Netflix or Hulu, it’s not a subscription service either. It’s purely transactional, and you pay for what you want. Prices vary depending on your selection, but movie rental generally starts at US$1.99, while movie purchases start around US$3.99. TV episodes can be purchased starting at US$1.99, and entire seasons can be had starting at US$12.99.
Apple TV App Rolls Out in UK, France, and Germany
You won’t need to install a new update to get the TV app. It will automatically show up for customers in the above countries.
Atari Revives Retro Gaming Console Ataribox
Just like Nintendo is resurrecting the NES Mini and SNES Mini, so too is Atari bringing back its own gaming console. Design-wise, the Ataribox takes design inspiration from the Atari 2600. One model has the familiar black and wood design, while the other has black with red accents. Both have the raised back and ribbing, with glass and wood finishes for the front. The rest of the specs are all modern. The Ataribox will come with an HDMI port, four USB ports, and SD card expansion slots, which may hint that Atari will allow sideloading. More detailed internals haven’t been released yet, but Atari promises to stuff it full of “modern internal specs” to support “current gaming content.” Pricing and release date information haven’t been released either, and Atari says they want to “get this right” before they make any more announcements.
Rural PBS Just Got Saved by T-Mobile
PBS will continue to offer free kids shows, educational programs, and emergency alerts to millions of Americans thanks to T-Mobile.
Nintendo Bringing Back Retro Games with Mini SNES Classic
Nostalgic gamers rejoice, for Nintendo is bringing back its classic console as the mini Super NES Classic console system. It will come with 21 games like Super Mario World, F-ZERO, Final Fantasy III, Earthbound, Super Mario Kart, and Star Fox 2, which was previously unreleased. Nintendo will launch the mini SNES Classic Edition on September 29th for US$79.99. Just like the NES Classic, it will have an HDMI port so you can hook it up directly to your TV. Hopefully Nintendo learned its lesson when it released the NES Classic, which was hard to come by because of limited stock and was discontinued earlier this year. When September finally comes around, it wouldn’t be surprising if the SNES Classic is quickly sold out.
Watch Old Cartoons Online With Boomerang for $5 a Month
A new cartoon streaming service is coming this spring. It’s called Boomerang, and it will feature thousands of classic old cartoons like The Jetsons, The Flintstones, Smurfs, Scooby Doo and Tom & Jerry. It’s part of the Boomerang TV network, but this cartoon service will be separate from the network. At launch, Boomerang will be available for iOS, Android and the web, with more devices and platforms soon to follow. You can stream cartoons ad-free for US$4.99/month, or US$39.99/year, with a seven-day free trial. Boomerang will only be available in the U.S., and there’s no word on whether it will expand to other countries. The service will be kid-friendly, and every cartoon episode will be pre-screened for age appropriate content. You can sign up for email updates on the website so you can be notified when it launches.
Sevenhugs Smart Remote Wants to be Your Go-to Entertainment and Smart Home Remote
LAS VEGAS – The Sevenhugs smart remote dynamically changes to be the only remote you need, no matter what you’re doing at home. Simon Tchedikian shows Jeff Gamet how it intelligently controls your home entertainment system, smart home devices, and online services at CES Unveiled 2017.