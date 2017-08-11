Apple veteran (officially employee #8) Chris Espinosa has some very interesting comments on the launch of HyperCard, which turned 30 years old today. Mr. Espinosa worked on the original Mac, and was also on the HyperCard team, and in the Twitter thread below, he offers his memories of its 1987 launch. If you enjoy Apple lore, it’s a must-read.

As much fun and as important as @HyperCard was, and as much as it consumed my life for four years, I don’t have that many stories about it. — Chris Espinosa (@cdespinosa) August 11, 2017