Keep in mind that you can only set up and delete two family sharing groups per year.
iOS 11.3 Will Bring Face ID for Family Sharing
One of the features coming in iOS 11.3 will let you use Face ID for family sharing. This includes approving purchases. It’s already shown up in the iOS 11.3 beta.
PSA: You Can't Use Face ID For Family iOS Purchases
Even though you can use Touch ID for it, Face ID doesn’t work. Apple likely did this on purpose though.
iOS 11's Instructions for Stopping Family Sharing Plan: Transfer Your Kid to Another Family
Ouch. That seems a bit drastic, and is it even legal?
High Sierra, Photos, iOS 11, and Sleeping your iPhone – Mac Geek Gab 677
It’s high time for some High Sierra chat, and chat is what your two favorite geeks bring! Installation help, app help, and some interesting tidbits round out that portion of the show. Then it’s on to some tips and glorious Cool Stuff Found submitted by you, our faithful listeners. Download, press play, and enjoy!
How to Share iCloud Storage with Family Members Not Yet Running iOS 11 Beta
Guardians of the Geek Galaxy – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 657
Ever wondered how to share iCloud contact groups amongst family and team members? Ever have to mix iOS, Android, and macOS? Ever wonder what AppTranslocation folders are? How about the best thing to put in your walls before you close them up? John F. Braun and Dave Hamilton have your answers to all of this and more.
iCloud Family Sharing Users Can Remotely Wipe Each Other's Devices [Updated]
iCloud Family Sharing is great for letting your family share apps, videos, music, photos, and more without sharing an Apple ID. If you’re using Find My iPhone along with iCloud Family Sharing, however, there’s a chance someone could accidentally—or intentionally—remotely erase your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.