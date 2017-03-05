This Neato Four Way Adapto-Thing – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 693

· & · Mac Geek Gab Podcast

AppleCare doesn’t void every upgrade, and your geeks talk through some things you can do on your own … and how to make sure you understand where your warranty begins and ends. Questions from you listeners are always the bulk of this show, and they’re all over the map today which makes for a fun, varied show. But Cool Stuff Found is always a favorite, and this week we’ve got a ton for you!

The Truth is in The Cloud – Mac Geek Gab 676

· & · Mac Geek Gab Podcast

iOS 11’s Spotlight Search, Files App, Photo Search, and app management start the show. Then it’s on to discussing the best ways to troubleshoot all iCloud syncing issues. Have dual monitors or are just particular about your window locations? We’ve got that covered, too… and a lot more! And hey, there’s a DAC in that dongle! Press play and enjoy.

iCloud: Uploading Files from a Browser

· · Quick Tip

Want to grab some photos off of your work machine and send them to your Mac at home? Need to get some files from a friend’s computer? If so, check out this Quick Tip from Melissa Holt. She’s going to tell us how to use the upload feature of iCloud.com to sync files and pictures right from any browser!