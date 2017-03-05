Having issues with your Apple Watch, your iMac hinge, or your external drive? We summarily blame Bluetooth. And APFS. And we have a solution for that hinge that has nothing to do with radio frequencies. So there. Just press play and enjoy. We promise you’ll learn at least five new things.
This Neato Four Way Adapto-Thing – Mac Geek Gab Podcast 693
AppleCare doesn’t void every upgrade, and your geeks talk through some things you can do on your own … and how to make sure you understand where your warranty begins and ends. Questions from you listeners are always the bulk of this show, and they’re all over the map today which makes for a fun, varied show. But Cool Stuff Found is always a favorite, and this week we’ve got a ton for you!
Diagnosing Photo Syncing, Managing Restrictions, and Solving macOS and iOS Problems – Mac Geek Gab 690
Have any problems with iCloud Photo Library? Want to remove DRM from your movies? Are your apps failing to launch? Have other restrictions that your Mac or iPhone are imposing on your life? This is what Mac Geek Gab is all about: solving your problems and sharing tips. Press play, download MGG 690, and enjoy!
High Sierra, Photos, iOS 11, and Sleeping your iPhone – Mac Geek Gab 677
It’s high time for some High Sierra chat, and chat is what your two favorite geeks bring! Installation help, app help, and some interesting tidbits round out that portion of the show. Then it’s on to some tips and glorious Cool Stuff Found submitted by you, our faithful listeners. Download, press play, and enjoy!
The Truth is in The Cloud – Mac Geek Gab 676
iOS 11’s Spotlight Search, Files App, Photo Search, and app management start the show. Then it’s on to discussing the best ways to troubleshoot all iCloud syncing issues. Have dual monitors or are just particular about your window locations? We’ve got that covered, too… and a lot more! And hey, there’s a DAC in that dongle! Press play and enjoy.
How to save both Optimized and Original iCloud Photos on the Same Mac
Listener Dan has wants to store optimized version of his iCloud Photos on his MacBook Pro’s internal drive, and full-sized originals on his external drive. An interesting dilemma, for sure! In this week’s Mac Geek Gab Highlight, Dave and John talk through the solution for this one. Listen, learn, and enjoy!
iCloud: Uploading Files from a Browser
Want to grab some photos off of your work machine and send them to your Mac at home? Need to get some files from a friend’s computer? If so, check out this Quick Tip from Melissa Holt. She’s going to tell us how to use the upload feature of iCloud.com to sync files and pictures right from any browser!
Hello, Sailor. Nothing Happens Here – Mac Geek Gab 647
Ever get the spinning beach ball at the top of your screen? John and Dave can help with that. After all, they come together each week to solve your Mac questions and problems. Other topics include selecting your sending address from Mail, controlling when iCloud Photos get sent to the cloud, deleting stubborn files, and more!