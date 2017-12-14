The new iMac Pro supports up to 18 cores. Just how can modern apps exploit all that power?
Surprise! The iMac Pro has Upgradable RAM and SSD
Apple’s iMac Pro has been available for only a few hours and OWC has already cracked one open to see what’s inside. What they found was surprisingly upgradable despite the computer’s sealed body.
Apple's Top of the Line iMac Pro Costs Over $13,000
Want a fully loaded top of the line 18-core iMac Pro? Check your credit limit because it’ll cost you more than $13,000.