Apple is looking into a Florida report of an AirPod battery failure that turned the device into a a charred and mangled mess.
DOJ, SEC Launch Investigation into Apple's iPhone Battery Fix
The DOJ and SEC have launched an investigation into Apple’s iPhone battery fix looking for evidence of disclosure violations.
iPhone User's Health Data Being Used in Murder Investigation
Authorities searched through the Health app and were able to find activity data that correlate to the murder.
Apple Facing ITC Patent Infringement Investigation Over Aqua Connect Complaint
The U.S. International Trade Commission is investigating Apple over patent infringement allegations stemming from a complaint submitted by Aqua Connect and subsidiary Strategic Technology Partners.