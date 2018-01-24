5 More Videos Showing ARKit 1.5 in Action

· · News

AKRKit 1.5 demonstration videos

Developers are hard at work exploring ARKit 1.5 in the iOS 11.3 beta and more of their demo videos are showing up online. We found some more on YouTube highlighting vertical plane detection and object recognition for a more immersive augmented reality experience.

Apple Seeds iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 2

· · Product News

iOS 11.3 includes new Animoji, Business Chat, Health Records, ARKit 1.5, HomeKit software authentication, more information about battery health and an option for disabling the feature for improving iPhone stability with worn out batteries, and more.