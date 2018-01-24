The update continues testing with known new features.
5 More Videos Showing ARKit 1.5 in Action
Developers are hard at work exploring ARKit 1.5 in the iOS 11.3 beta and more of their demo videos are showing up online. We found some more on YouTube highlighting vertical plane detection and object recognition for a more immersive augmented reality experience.
iOS 11.3 Public Beta 3 Ready for Download
Apple followed up its iOS 11.3 developer beta 3 release with a matching public beta. that removes AirPlay 2 support.
AirPlay 2 goes MIA, How to Improve macOS Update Notifications - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-21
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to discuss what may happen next now that AirPlay 2 has been pulled from iOS 11.3 developer beta 3, plus they have some ideas on how to improve Apple’s software update notifications in macOS.
AirPlay 2 is Gone in iOS 11.3 DB3, but that Doesn't Mean it's Dead
When Apple released iOS 11.3 developer beta 3 on Tuesday, one feature that had plenty of testers excited was missing: AirPlay 2.
Apple Releases iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 3
Hot on the heels of macOS High Sierra 10.13.4 developer beta 3, Apple released iOS 11.3 developer beta 3 on Tuesday. So far, it looks like the update squashes some bugs, but doesn’t add new features.
iOS 11.3 Public Beta 2 for iPhone and iPad Released
Apple released iOS 11.3 public beta 2 on Wednesday, a day after releasing the second developer beta.
iOS 11.3 Performance Management and HomePod FullRoom Explained - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-07
Kelly Guimont and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to dive into iOS 11.3’s performance and battery management settings, plus they explain HomePod’s FullRoom feature.
iOS 11.3: Understanding iPhone Battery Management
Apple’s promised new iPhone battery performance management features are in iOS 11.3 developer beta 2. Here’s what you can expect when your iPhone battery starts wearing out.
Apple Seeds iOS 11.3 Developer Beta 2
iOS 11.3 includes new Animoji, Business Chat, Health Records, ARKit 1.5, HomeKit software authentication, more information about battery health and an option for disabling the feature for improving iPhone stability with worn out batteries, and more.
ARKit 1.5 Demos Showing Up Online
iOS 11.3 developer beta has been out for a few days and we’re seeing some ARKit 1.5 examples showing up on YouTube and Twitter.
App Store ARKit Enabled Apps Top 2,000
In the four months iOS 11 and its ARKit have been available, more than 2,000 apps using the augmented reality feature have been released on the App Store.
iOS 11.3 Will Bring Face ID for Family Sharing
One of the features coming in iOS 11.3 will let you use Face ID for family sharing. This includes approving purchases. It’s already shown up in the iOS 11.3 beta.
Apple Releases iOS 11.3 Public Beta 1
Apple released the first iOS 11.3 public beta on Thursday, just a day after releasing developer beta 1.
Apple to Add a Privacy Icon to iOS to Stop iCloud Phishing
If you see the password prompt but don’t see the icon, it should give you a warning that it’s not legitimate.
Swift Playgrounds 2 Adds Third Party Subscriptions, New Robots
Apple’s educational coding environment Swift Playgrounds 2 for iPad is available now with support for subscribing to playgrounds from third-party developers and additional robots.
Apple Wants More Ebook Market, Hire's Amazon's Audible VP
Apple has a new strategy for gaining marketshare in the ebook space, and it hired away Amazon’s Audible vice president to help make that happen.
Apple Unveils iOS 11.3 - TMO Daily Observations 2018-01-24
John Martellaro and Kelly Guimont join Jeff Gamet to look at the new feaetures in Apple’s iOS 11.3 update for the iPhone and iPad.
Apple Releases iOS 11.3 Developer Beta
Apple’s first developer beta for iOS 11.3 is out with new Animoji, improved ARKit and HomeKit, Business Chat, and more. A public beta is coming soon.
iOS 11.3 Announced with Battery Management, New Emoji, Health Records, More
iOS 11.3 for the iPhone and iPad is coming this spring and it’ll included the promised power management for worn out batteries feature, along with new Animoji characters, Health Records management, and more.