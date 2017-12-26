We were recently asked if there’s an easy way to move and organize multiple apps at the same time on the iPhone and iPad, and the answer is yes if you’re using iOS 11. We showed the trick last fall, but it’s worth sharing again because moving apps one at a time is a total pain in the backside. Check out TMO’s video tip showing how can move several apps simultaneously on your iPhone and iPad.
iOS 11: How to Save a Webpage as PDF & Store in Files App
In iOS 11, John shows how to create a PDF of a webpage, save it in Files, rename it and delete it.
Apple Releases iOS 11.2.6, Fixes Telugu Text Bug
The Telugu text bug would crash your iOS device when certain Indian characters were sent to it.
iOS 11 Telugu Text Bug, the Mac's Good Old Days of Snow Leopard - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-15
Andrew Orr and John Martellaro join Jeff Gamet to explain the Telugu text bug in iOS 11, and they also look at what we’d miss out on if Apple took us back to the good old days of OS X Snow Leopard.
How to Set Up Family Sharing on iOS 11
Keep in mind that you can only set up and delete two family sharing groups per year.
Here are all of the Apps That Support the iOS 11 Files App
Note: Apps that are locked with a password or Touch ID can’t be accessed within the Files app.
Apple Will Examine Cases of an iPhone X Call Delay Bug
Apple has officially confirmed it is looking into these reports, so if you’re experiencing this issue contact Apple Support.
Apple's Hidden Feature Problem, Apple Music's Growing User Base - TMO Daily Observations 2018-02-05
Kelly Guimont and Andrew Orr join Jeff Gamet to talk about the problem with finding hidden features in iOS and watchOS, plus they look at Apple Music’s steadily increasing subscriber base, and get a little excited over the Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer.
App Store ARKit Enabled Apps Top 2,000
In the four months iOS 11 and its ARKit have been available, more than 2,000 apps using the augmented reality feature have been released on the App Store.
Three Ways to Fix a Safari Browser Hijack in iOS 11
Bryan Chaffin gives you three easy ways to defeat a browser hijack in iOS 11: clearing your cache, disabling JavaScript, and using an external link to force open a new window or tab.
Apple Adds Support for HomePod to iOS 11.2.5, Fixes 13 Security Holes
The release, “includes support for HomePod and introduces the ability for Siri to read the news (US, UK and Australia only).”
iOS 11.2.2 Update is Released With Spectre Security Fix
Aside from iOS, there is also a supplemental update for macOS. You should download both as soon as you can.
iPhone X: Disabling "Press Side Button for Siri"
If Siri on your iPhone X has been triggering accidentally because the side button is getting smushed, then come find out how to turn off that feature! If you don’t use Siri but are easily irritated, then…well, we can help.
iOS 11: How to Take Notes from the iPhone's Lock Screen
If you use the built-in Notes app on your iPhone, then this Quick Tip will be right up your alley. With iOS 11, you can access your notes right from your lock screen, eliminating the need to unlock your device to start jotting down your thoughts. We’ve got the details!
Diagnosing Photo Syncing, Managing Restrictions, and Solving macOS and iOS Problems – Mac Geek Gab 690
Have any problems with iCloud Photo Library? Want to remove DRM from your movies? Are your apps failing to launch? Have other restrictions that your Mac or iPhone are imposing on your life? This is what Mac Geek Gab is all about: solving your problems and sharing tips. Press play, download MGG 690, and enjoy!
Favorite iOS 11 ARKit Apps for 2017
Here are a few of our favorite augmented reality apps for iOS 11 and ARKit on the iPhone and iPad.
Favorite ARKit Apps for 2017 - TMO Daily Observations 2017-12-27
Kelly Guimont and Dave Hamilton join Jeff Gamet to share some of their favorite iOS 11 ARKit-based apps for the iPhone and iPad.
These Are the Five Most Important Apple Software Products of 2017
Apple shipped more than 20 new products in 2017, but here are the five most important software products.