They aren’t just about the apps, they’re about the women behind them.
App Store Revenue to Outpace Global Movie Industry in 2018
If the App Store keeps growing like this, by 2019 the total iOS economy will be worth US$500 billion dollars.
Apple Updates App Store to Remove iPhone Antivirus Apps
Because Apple sandboxes apps from one another, it’s not even possible to scan for viruses. Apps can’t directly interact with one another or the operating system.
Apple Reminds Developers Of iOS 11's Impending 64-bit App Deadline
Even existing apps that have thus far been exempt from the 64-bit requirement will be forcibly killed off when iOS 11 launches this fall.
Apple Releases New Design Resources for iOS Developers
Today Apple shared some free design resources for iOS developers with an update to its iOS Human Interface Guidelines (via 9to5Mac). The resources include UI and template materials to make it easier to design iOS apps. Apple says the design resources are “comprehensive and accurately depict the full range of UIKit controls, views and glyphs available to developers using the iOS SDK.” The files are available in Sketch and Photoshop formats. This is a change from the Sketch-only files in the past. Interestingly, both light and dark UI elements are given. It adds a small amount of fuel to the fire for a rumored Dark Mode.