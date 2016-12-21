You may have read in the news that a hacker group is holding a number of iCloud accounts for ransom. If Apple doesn’t pay a certain amount of money by April 7, the hackers will reset the accounts and remotely wipe iOS devices. Andrew Orr shows us how to protect your Apple ID.
iOS: How to Change iOS AirDrop Settings on Your iPhone and iPad
AirDrop is a feature on Apple devices that lets you wirelessly share files with other Apple devices.
An Apple Intern Allegedly Released the iBoot Leak
It’s always good to hear the origin story, but you shouldn’t be worried about this leak.
iOS 11.2.2 Update is Released With Spectre Security Fix
Aside from iOS, there is also a supplemental update for macOS. You should download both as soon as you can.
Google is About to Release an iOS Jailbreak Exploit
This is part of Project Zero’s modus operandi, as it routinely searches other companies’ software for bugs.
Apple Security Updates Fixed These Bugs in iOS 11
The details on the Common Vulnerabilites and Exposures (CVE) website aren’t available yet. This is because Apple imposed a moratorium on publishing until the bugs were patched. We’ll know more about them in the days ahead.
Google's Differential Privacy May be Better Than Apple's
Apple, as companies get hacked left and right, it’s time to reassure users as well as security experts that you really do have our backs.
Are You Secure with Your Security? – Mac Geek Gab 650
Security is on the brain this week! Learn how to secure your iCloud account and also learn how to secure your entire home network from your ISP’s prying eyes! Dave and John also help you determine what devices and processes are using your network, and what the difference is between WPA2 Personal and Enterprise. All of this and more in this week’s Mac Geek Gab. Press play and enjoy!
Apple Just Hired iOS Security Researcher Jonathan Zdziarski
Apple recently hired a prominent iOS security researcher, Jonathan Zdziarski. Known as NerveGas in the jailbreaking community, Mr. Zdziarski is the author of several books about iPhone forensics and how to secure iOS apps. In light of recent events like the CIA Vault 7 leak, this move may improve Apple’s standing within security and privacy circles.
Getting Two-Factor Verification Codes for Your Apple ID
If you’re using two-factor authentication for your Apple ID (and you should be!), then you’re likely familiar with how you’ll approve access from your trusted devices with a six-digit code. But what if that code never comes through or you accidentally dismiss the prompt? Well, in today’s Quick Tip, we’re going to show you an easy way to generate a new one from your Mac or iOS device!
iOS Developers Get More Time To Use ATS
At its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year, Apple announced that all apps on its platform must support App Transport Security (ATS). The company told developers on Friday, however, that it is extending that deadline.
Apple Stopped Signing iOS 10.1 and 10.1.1 - What That Means
Now that iOS 10.2 is officially released to the public, Apple has stopped signing iOS 10.1 and iOS 10.1.1. Users won’t be able to downgrade if you run into issues with iOS 10.2. Andrew Orr explains what that means.