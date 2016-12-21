Apple Security Updates Fixed These Bugs in iOS 11

The details on the Common Vulnerabilites and Exposures (CVE) website aren’t available yet. This is because Apple imposed a moratorium on publishing until the bugs were patched. We’ll know more about them in the days ahead.

Are You Secure with Your Security? – Mac Geek Gab 650

Security is on the brain this week! Learn how to secure your iCloud account and also learn how to secure your entire home network from your ISP’s prying eyes! Dave and John also help you determine what devices and processes are using your network, and what the difference is between WPA2 Personal and Enterprise. All of this and more in this week’s Mac Geek Gab. Press play and enjoy!

Apple Just Hired iOS Security Researcher Jonathan Zdziarski

Apple recently hired a prominent iOS security researcher, Jonathan Zdziarski. Known as NerveGas in the jailbreaking community, Mr. Zdziarski is the author of several books about iPhone forensics and how to secure iOS apps. In light of recent events like the CIA Vault 7 leak, this move may improve Apple’s standing within security and privacy circles.

Getting Two-Factor Verification Codes for Your Apple ID

If you’re using two-factor authentication for your Apple ID (and you should be!), then you’re likely familiar with how you’ll approve access from your trusted devices with a six-digit code. But what if that code never comes through or you accidentally dismiss the prompt? Well, in today’s Quick Tip, we’re going to show you an easy way to generate a new one from your Mac or iOS device!

iOS Developers Get More Time To Use ATS

At its World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year, Apple announced that all apps on its platform must support App Transport Security (ATS). The company told developers on Friday, however, that it is extending that deadline.