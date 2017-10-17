In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit are (quite unbelievably) joined by the illustrious Kelly Guimont and discuss iPhone addiction, Shenanigans with Kelly (watch John shove foot directly in mouth). They also talk about why TV rocks, or sucks if you’re wrong, like John. They cap the show with a couple of show picks. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
iPhones Aren't Addictive, They’re Just Useful
A new meme of complaining to mommy Apple that your iPhone is too addictive is gaining momentum amongst a growing bastion of meek minds hiding their own many failings behind their favorite veil of victimhood.
Society and iPhone Addiction, Apple and GE, iPhone X Paradigms - ACM 433
Bryan Chaffin is joined by special guest Jeff Butts to go deep on societal implications of iPhone and smartphone addiction. They also talk about the big announcement from Apple and GE for Industrial IoT devices, as well as the new paradigms in Apple’s iPhone X.
Benchmarking High Sierra on Older Macs, Who's to Blame for iPhone Addiction - TMO Daily Observations 2017-10-17
John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join guest-host Bryan Chaffin to examine benchmarks showing that High Sierra is faster on older Macs than Sierra. They also talk about the issue of smartphone addiction, who’s to blame, and whether or not it’s a problem for Apple.