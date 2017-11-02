Dave Mark put together a great list of changes Apple made that were first mocked, then copied, then made standard by the industry. You know, like we’re seeing with the iPhone X notch. Or ditching the floppy drive. Or making a phone without a physical keyboard. These are all things Apple was skewered for doing, and yet now it’s hard to imagine how it could have gone any other way. Head over to The Loop for Dave Mark’s full list. It’s a surprisingly long list!
This Wallpaper Hides the iPhone X Notch
Worry over the iPhone X Notch is much ado about nothing—IMNHO—but Kelly Guimont just pointed me to some wallpaper that hides it. Any wallpaper can made with some black in the right place, but heck, that’s work. Amiright? Here you can just download it with the work already done. The image below is just the demo—use the Denotchify link to directly download the actual wallpaper.
This Wallpaper Is the Best Use of the iPhone X Notch Yet
Yeah, I think Kelly Guimont just won the Internets. Maybe two of them, because check out this wallpaper on an iPhone X she posted to Instagram. That has to be the absolutely very best use of the iPhone X notch we’ll ever see. Enjoy!
If You Thought You Could Skip (or Dismiss) the iPhone X, Think Again
As details emerge about the design and better than expected availability of the iPhone X, it’s clear that Apple has produced a spectacular winner.
iPhone X Notch, iWork Is Dead, Zombie Physics, Bitcoin/Hashgraph - Pop.0 Ep. 18
Are you for or against the iPhone X notch? Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit are joined by Walt to go over the issues—or lack thereof. They also argue about the state of Apple’s iWork suite, and ask if we’re seeing signs of progress in Apple’s ability to iterate existing projects. For the pop portion of the show, they visit the ever-burning question of zombie physics. And to cap the show, the look at the huge run in Bitcoin, as well as a blockchain tech called hashgraph. Make sure you subscribe! (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)