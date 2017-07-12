HomePod Review, Cook Interview, Crypto Tax Haven, Music in Ear of Beholder, App Picks - Pop.0 Ep.30

In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss Apple’s new HomePod after 10 days of use, Apple CEO Tim Cook’s FastCompany interview, Wyoming wanting to become a Crypto Tax Haven, and how music influences really are in the ear of the beholder. They also offer a couple of app picks. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)

iStat Menus 6 Adds Notification Center, Notifications, and More

Bjango announced iStat Menu 6 Monday. This is a must-have Mac utility for me and other members of the TMO staff, and the new macOS High Sierra-friendly version adds several new features. First, are notifications based on CPU, network use (!!), disk, battery, weather, and other events. There’s also a new Notification Center widget that gives you a great snapshot view of your Mac’s goings on. There are new color and theme options, and you can rearrange the order in dropdown menus, too. It’s a solid upgrade. Speaking of which, upgrades from previous versions are $9.99, while new licenses are $18. There are family packs available, too.

