In this TMO video podcast, Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit discuss Apple’s new HomePod after 10 days of use, Apple CEO Tim Cook’s FastCompany interview, Wyoming wanting to become a Crypto Tax Haven, and how music influences really are in the ear of the beholder. They also offer a couple of app picks. (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Here's Why I Love iStat Menus 6's Weather Forecast
It’s a small thing, to be sure, but when Bryan Chaffin get up to work, he’s found himself immediately drawn to it, sitting all sweet and pretty in his Mac’s Notifications.
iStat Menus 6 Adds Notification Center, Notifications, and More
Bjango announced iStat Menu 6 Monday. This is a must-have Mac utility for me and other members of the TMO staff, and the new macOS High Sierra-friendly version adds several new features. First, are notifications based on CPU, network use (!!), disk, battery, weather, and other events. There’s also a new Notification Center widget that gives you a great snapshot view of your Mac’s goings on. There are new color and theme options, and you can rearrange the order in dropdown menus, too. It’s a solid upgrade. Speaking of which, upgrades from previous versions are $9.99, while new licenses are $18. There are family packs available, too.
iStat Menus Helps My MacBook Pro Keep Going and Going...
Dr. Mac gives a little credit to iStats Menu for helping him to monitor the handful of critical bits of information about his Mac that help him keep it running smoothly.