Are you for or against the iPhone X notch? Bryan Chaffin and John Kheit are joined by Walt to go over the issues—or lack thereof. They also argue about the state of Apple’s iWork suite, and ask if we’re seeing signs of progress in Apple’s ability to iterate existing projects. For the pop portion of the show, they visit the ever-burning question of zombie physics. And to cap the show, the look at the huge run in Bitcoin, as well as a blockchain tech called hashgraph. Make sure you subscribe! (WARNING NSFW: PROFANITY & RANTS)
Pages, Keynote, Numbers Updates Add New Shape Libraries, More
Apple rolled out updates for Pages, Keynote, and Numbers on the Mac that add in more than 500 professionally drawn shapes, plus other improvements, too.
iCloud and iWork: Using On-Demand Downloads
Using iCloud Drive? Then you need to know how to download all of your Pages, Numbers, or Keynote files to your iOS devices automatically. This’ll definitely save you some headaches if you need access to your spreadsheets when you head out into an area with sketchy cell coverage!
Password Protection Comes To Pages, Numbers, Keynotes on iOS, Mac, iCloud
Apple updated its suite of iWork apps across iOS, macOS and iCloud web apps. The feature that stands out the most is the ability to add password protection to your documents using Touch ID. Andrew Orr takes us through the features.
OS X Pages: Converting Documents to PDF
Using Pages, Apple’s document-creation program, you can export your documents to PDF, Word, plain text, and even ePub formats to send to other people. Sharing is the name of the game in this Quick Tip!