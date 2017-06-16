Apple ordered 10 episodes of the 30 minute drama from writer Tony Basgallop, and mum’s the word on the plot.
Apple Hires Another Veteran TV Executive - Carol Trussell Will Be Head of Production
Deadline reported that Ms. Trussell will start in March, and will oversee production issues for Apple’s original shows.
Apple and Ron Howard Developing Series Based on NBA Superstar Kevin Durant's Early Career
According to Variety, the show will be titled Swagger, and it will be produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Television along with Durant’s Thirty Five Media.
Can Social Media Be Humane, Smartwatch Diabetes Detection, and Nice Apple Content - ACM 448
Can social media be “humane,” or is the push for addictive platforms just par for the course? Bryan Chaffin and Jeff Gamet discuss The Center for Humane Technology’s push for reform. They also talk about Cardiogram’s ability to detect diabetes from Apple Watch activity data, and they talk about Apple’s penchant for avoiding dark and edgy content.
Kristen Wiig Will Star in Comedy Series for Apple, Reese Witherspoon to Executive Produce
Variety reported that Ms. Wiig will star in a 10-episode half-hour comedy, her first regular TV gig since leaving Saturday Night Live in 2012.
Apple Could Bring $200 Billion to U.S., But Don't Start Spending it Just Yet
Wall Street analysts have a shopping list of things Apple could spend that money on, but I wouldn’t advise outside observers to start spending that money for Apple just yet.
Make Apple TV Great Again, Apple Is Doomed, iMac Pro Listener Comment - ACM 444
What would it take to make Apple TV great again? Or, maybe just make it great? Bryan and Jeff dive deep into Apple’s challenges in the settop market. They also deconstruct our newest Apple Death Knell addition, where Paul Pampilly tells us “Apple Is Doomed.” They cap the show with some great listener comments about the iMac Pro.
Apple Just Signed Third TV Show, This One's a SciFi Space Drama by BSG Creator Ronald D. Moore
Apple just signed its third scripted TV show, and it’s a SciFi space drama being developed by Ronald D. Moore.
Apple Hires Another TV Exec for Scripted Programming
From 2012 until now, Ms. Lee was producing partner to Emmy-winning writer and showrunner Jason Katims at Universal Television-based True Jack Productions.
Jennifer Anniston Returns to TV with Reese Witherspoon in Original Apple Series
The show has been ordered in a straight-to-series deal for two seasons, bypassing the pilot stage entirely.
Apple Hunts Victory in Original Content War with Netflix and Amazon
It has been clear for a while that Apple is becoming a key player in original content, and its hire of Jay Hunt from the UK’s Channel 4 means it has the right team in place.
Apple Poaches Amazon Video Exec to Head International Development
According to Variety, Mr. Wandell will be, “developing big-ticket productions that can travel well around the world.”
Apple to Pay Spielberg More than $5 Million Per Ep for 'Amazing Stories' Reboot
Apple and Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Television and Universal Television have struck a deal for a reboot of Mr. Spielberg’s Amazing Stories. According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple will pay “significantly” more than $5 million per episode for the series in a deal for 10 episodes. The show, which was created by Steven Spielberg and originally ran in the 1980s, will include Mr. Spielberg as executive producer. It’s a significant investment for Apple, which is looking to develop a stable of high-end flagship programming that will bring viewers to its Apple Music service. The Wall Street Journal noted that Apple hired Sony Corp.’s top Hollywood television executives Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Erlicht earlier this year.
Apple Hires More Sony TV Executives for its Own Original Shows
Apple continues to pillage Sony Pictures Television for its own TV efforts by hiring three more veterans. Another WGN America veteran just joined Apple’s team, too.
WGN America President Matt Cherniss Joins Apple's TV Content Team
Matt Cherniss, the former president of WGN America, just joined Apple as the company’s head of U.S. programming for Apple Music.
Apple Music's New TV Show Bosses, iPad in Education - TMO Daily Observations 2017-06-16
John Martellaro and Jeff Butts join Jeff Gamet today to talk about Apple Music’s new executives in charge of original TV content, plus they look at how the iPad is holding up in the education market.
Apple Hires Sony Pictures Television Executives for its Own TV Efforts
Apple brings two TV programming big hitters on board for Apple Music’s original content.