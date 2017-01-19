Jim Dalrymple's Tour of Apple's HomePod Audio Lab: Materials, Custom Rooms, and More

· · Cool Stuff Found

Jim Dalrymple was given a tour of Apple’s audio lab—the kind of access Apple rarely gives anyone—and put together a fantastic piece at The Loop. This was done as part of Apple’s HomePod release blitz, and Mr. Dalrymple described the custom anechoic chamber built to test the HomePod, development time (6 years), and the fact that it was started as a speaker project, not a Siri product. He also talked about how nothing in HomePod is off the shelf, saying: “I had a look at a HomePod that was taken apart and put on a table. Every aspect of the device was designed by Apple, specifically for the HomePod. Even the fabric mesh that covers HomePod was designed by the acoustic team in collaboration with other Apple teams to make sure it was acoustically transparent, but still met all of Apple’s other standards.” It’s a very interesting read. Check it out!

Jim Dalrymple’s Tour of Apple’s HomePod Audio Lab: Materials, Custom Rooms, and More

Get Jim Dalrymple and Bryan Chaffin iMessage Stickers

· · Product News

Bryan Chaffin and Jim Dalrymple as Emojis

OK, get this. Nodconcept made this custom emoji of me for the company’s Facebook emoji app for iOS. They made one for my friend Jim Dalrymple of The Loop, too. Facebook emoji apps are so 2009, but the Emoti emoji are available as an iMessage sticker pack. And—more importantly—Nodconcept told me they added the emojis for me and Jim to that sticker pack.