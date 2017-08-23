You can navigate macOS with the keyboard using an accessibility feature called Full Keyboard Access.
High Sierra, Photos, iOS 11, and Sleeping your iPhone – Mac Geek Gab 677
It’s high time for some High Sierra chat, and chat is what your two favorite geeks bring! Installation help, app help, and some interesting tidbits round out that portion of the show. Then it’s on to some tips and glorious Cool Stuff Found submitted by you, our faithful listeners. Download, press play, and enjoy!
macOS: How to Create Your Own Keyboard Shortcuts
Here’s what you need to know to make your own custom keyboard shortcuts for Mac apps.
macOS: Use Keyboard Shortcuts in Apple Notes
Using keyboard shortcuts in Apple Notes, you’ll be a productivity star in no time.
Mac Keyboard Shortcuts Speed Up Almost Everything
If these Mac keyboard shortcuts aren’t etched in your muscle memory, they should be.