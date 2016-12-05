It all started when Becca Wilcox stopped at a convenience store in San Angelo on her journey.
Company Cellebrite Makes a Scary Claim Regarding Unlocking iPhones
The ability to unlock any iPhone model is significant, and the cost of unlocking an iPhone can be pretty cheap.
iOS 11 Emergency SOS Can Also Disable Touch ID
If the police ever try to force you to unlock your iPhone, you can temporarily disable TouchID in iOS 11. Of course, that won’t stop them from getting a search warrant, but that is part of the lawful process anyway.
Australia's Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Encryption Law
The proposed law, which would force companies like Apple, Google, and Facebook to build backdoors into their encrypted platforms, betrays the Australian government’s baffling lack of understanding.
Fake News and Snatched iPhones – TMO Daily Observations 2016-12-05
The UK police got unlocked access to a suspect’s iPhone but, unlike the FBI earlier this year, they didn’t have to ask Apple to hack it. Interestingly, though, the FBI did something very similar to the UK police a few years ago. Listen to hear more. Then it’s on to how Apple might just be our last hope to save the integrity of the internet. John Martellaro explains!
UK Police Circumvent iOS Encryption By Snatching iPhone Out of Suspect's Hands
Forget backdoors and lawsuits. Police in the UK have come up with an interesting solution to Apple’s strong iOS encryption: they simply waited for the suspect to unlock his device and then snatched it right out of his hands.